Angelina Jolie's daughter wears mom's 2014 Oscars dress on red carpet

Angelina Jolie’s oldest daughter is following in her mom’s stylish footsteps.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, borrowed one of her mom’s dresses for the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals” in Los Angeles on Monday.

She looked stunning in the shimmering, beaded Elie Saab gown, which Jolie originally wore to the Academy Awards in 2014.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt (middle) borrowed her mom's dress from the 2014 Oscars. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Like mother, like daughter! Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Zahara was joined by four of her five siblings on the red carpet: Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, and Shiloh, 15. Their brother Pax Thien, 17, did not attend the premiere.

Jolie and her kids all sported neutral tones and rocked upcycled looks.

The "Eternals" red carpet was a family affair. Emma McIntyre / WireImage

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress,” Jolie told “Entertainment Tonight.” “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

Jolie’s kids generally stay out of the limelight, although they occasionally make public appearances.

Last month, Jolie and Zahara walked the red carpet together at Variety’s Power of Women event, joined by inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

Zahara and her mom also both sported neutral tones when they attended Variety's Women in Power event last month. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In September, Jolie also shared a rare, candid photo of Zahara on Instagram, showing the teen reading “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. The actor also shared a picture of her daughter Shiloh reading the teen novel “The Dark Lady” by Akala.

“End of #summerreading,” Jolie wrote in the caption. “These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours.”

Jolie shares her six kids with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The couple split in 2016 and earlier this year, Pitt was granted 50-50 joint custody of their five minor children in a tentative ruling.

In an interview last year with Vogue India, the “Maleficent” star opened up about how she has been helping her children navigate her separation from Pitt.

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision,” she said. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”