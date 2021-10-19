Angelina Jolie brings kids to 'Eternals' red carpet in rare public outing

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with her kids on Monday night in a rare public family outing.

Jolie, who shares six children with her estranged husband Brad Pitt, brought five of their kids to the premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" in Los Angeles.

From left to right: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend Marvel Studios' "Eternals" premiere on Oct. 18, 2021 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre / WireImage

Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, all did the step-and-pose with their famous mom.

Her son Pax Thien, 17, didn't attend the event.

In the film, Jolie portrays Thena, one of the Eternals. They're an immortal alien race that come out of hiding after thousands of years to protect the Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Jolie's Thena can form weapons out of cosmic energy.

Jolie introduced Gorman at Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime on Sept. 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

This isn't the first time the Jolie-Pitt kids have stepped into the spotlight, though they often stay out of it. Earlier this month, Zahara attended Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles with her actor mom and posed with poet Amanda Gorman.

In 2019, most of the clan attended the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in Los Angeles. Maddox didn't go to that event but the five younger kids did.

Jolie was joined by five of her six children: Knox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne and Shiloh. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jolie and Pitt have been going through divorce proceedings since November 2016. Earlier this year, Pitt was awarded 50/50 joint and legal custody of their five minor children.