Angelina Jolie shares rare pics of kids for 1st time on new Instagram account

They're all grown up!

By Alexander Kacala

Reading is fundamental for the Jolie-Pitt clan, as evidenced in proud mom Angelina Jolie's latest Instagram post.

The 46-year-old actor and human rights activist shared rare photos of her kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt, for the first time ever on her new Instagram account. Despite being partially obscured by the book jackets of their favorite summer reads, they sure look happy as far as we can see.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTXYflcrjLZ

"End of #summerreading," Jolie wrote in the caption. "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."

In the first photo, her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is seen smiling while reading "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison. The 16-year-old was adopted by her parents when she was 6 months old from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is reading "The Dark Lady," fantasy fiction written for teens.@angelinajolie / Instagram

In the second photo, Jolie's 15-year-old daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is seen reading the teen novel "The Dark Lady" by Akala. Jolie gave birth to Shiloh on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia.

Jolie is also mom to Maddox Chivan, 20, Pax Thien, 17, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 13.

The "Changeling" star tends to keep her life, and especially her kids, out of the public spotlight. As her children have gotten older, though, Jolie has started sharing them with the world. In 2019, she attended the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in Los Angeles with all but one of her children at her side. Her oldest, Maddox, couldn’t make it to the premiere, but the Oscar winner walked the red carpet with her five younger kids.

Posting her kids to her Instagram account is new territory for Jolie, only because she didn't have an account up until two weeks ago. In her first post she shared a letter from an Afghan girl who wrote that she is scared of the Taliban's ascendance into power.

Since then, the "Salt" star has already amassed more than 10 million followers.

