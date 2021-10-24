Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's sneakers steal the show during red carpet appearance with mom, Angelina

Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet with her daughters once again and the family looks incredible as per usual!

Jolie and two of her daughters, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, walked the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel’s “Eternals” at the 2021 Rome Film Fest on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Jolie stunned in a gorgeous body- hugging strapless silver metallic floor-length gown. She accessorized with a pair of statement earrings, opting for a subtle smokey eye and nude lip with her sleek hair styled down long and straight.

Zahara wore a floor-length Grecian style gown, with loose white fabric adorned with and gold criss-cross halter neckline. She chose to accessorize with a simple bracelet, a pair of statement earrings, as well as a stunning barrette styled in her hair.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on Oct. 24, 2021. Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Shiloh switched it up this time around, choosing to wear a short sleeveless little black dress with a leather thin bow in the front to reveal a hint of subtle pleating. Her shoes for the evening stole the show though, rocking a pair of bright yellow and black bring high-top sneakers as she posed alongside her mom and older sister.

Jolie will star as Thena, a member of the race of superhumans in the Marvel universe called the Eternals, in the Chloé Zhao directed film, which serves as the next movie in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set to release on Nov. 5, but has already been garnering buzz on social media.

Last week, the “Maleficent” star was joined by five of her children in a rare family outing at the “Eternals” premiere in Los Angeles. She was joined by Zahara and Shiloh, as well as Maddox, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Her son, 17-year-old Pax Thien did not attend the premiere.

At the premiere, Zahara had a full circle fashion moment to match her family’s theme of vintage garb. She stunned in one of her mother’s gowns, borrowing a silver shimmering beaded Elie Saab gown that Jolie wore to the Academy Awards in 2014.

Jolie explained their theme of the night to Entertainment Tonight, explaining, “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and up cycled old stuff.”

The 46-year-old actor wasn’t the only star to celebrate the “Eternals” red carpet with family. Salma Hayek, who portrays the character Ajak in the film, brought her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, to the Los Angeles premiere for a mother-daughter evening out.

Hayek, 55, wore a black plunging neckline floor length gown adorned with peplum waist and a high slit to reveal the stunning gold lining. Hayek carried a simple black clutch with gold details, finishing off her look with a double-layered necklace.

Her daughter wore a long-sleeved polka dot mini dress, styled with a pair of sheer black tights and a pair of simple black booties to complete the look. She styled her hair in long, loose waves, completing her red carpet moment with a slim black clutch.