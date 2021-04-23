Amy Schumer opens up about whether she would have a 2nd child

Amy Schumer may consider becoming a mom of two someday.

The comedian and actor, 39, opened up about the possibility of having another child during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” speaking with guest host Ashley Graham.

“Oh, God. I hope so,” Schumer said. “We’re trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it’s like, there’s nothing better.”

The “Trainwreck” star and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child, Gene, in May 2019.

She has been candid about the health issues she experienced throughout her pregnancy due to her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that can lead to frequent nausea and vomiting.

“I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy,” she explained in an earlier Instagram post. “Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful.”

Schumer has said in the past that she does not want to go through pregnancy again, and that she and her husband have considered other options.

“We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again. And so I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again,” she told TODAY's Willie Geist last year. “We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're gonna hold off for right now.”

In the meantime, Schumer told Graham how much she is loving seeing her nearly-2-year-old son’s personality develop — and when it comes to self-assurance, it sounds like Gene might already be following in his funny mom’s footsteps.

“He has, like, comedian confidence, you know?” Schumer said. “He talks in full sentences. He doesn’t say anything, doesn’t say a word, but he talks in full — ‘Blah, blah, blah!’ — and he’s motioning to things. He’s not saying any words, but he has so much confidence. Just like a comic starting out.”

She added that parenthood “gets more and more fun” all the time.

“Every day it’s more fun,” she said. “We can communicate now. And he kind of just says yes to everything … So I can ask him anything, which is fun to play with.”

