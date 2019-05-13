Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 13, 2019, 12:59 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

After a complicated pregnancy that led to canceling part of her comedy tour, new mom Amy Schumer put all the jokes aside to share details about the past nine months and thank those who helped her through it.

The comedian got characteristically candid in an Instagram post ahead of her first Mother’s Day as a mom to her son, Gene, whom she and husband Chris Fischer welcomed last week.

“Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the sh--. Men are cool and whatever but women are f--king warriors and capable of anything,” Schumer wrote.

She then thanked her doula, Domino Kirke, for helping her through both the birth and the pregnancy complications that frequently left her violently ill.

Schumer suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition characterized by persistent nausea and vomiting, weight loss, and dehydration. The condition is rare but became better known after the former Kate Middleton, now known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, experienced hyperemesis gravidarum with each of her three pregnancies.

“I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful,” Schumer noted in her post.

“But f---, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer shared details of her roller-coaster journey on social media, including a photo of herself in the hospital and a video that showed her throwing up before a show in Tarrytown, New York.

In her latest post, she admitted she wasn’t entirely sure about everything doulas do but said she and her husband felt “totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process” and “really recommend getting one if you can.”

Kirke helped clarify her role in an interview with NBC.

“The doula is usually going to take on the role of sort of like the pregnancy BFF. We are like walking birth encyclopedias,” she said. “We know everything about pregnancy, the labor process, birth, the post-partum, and we end up being kind of like a touchstone for a family whose going through the process.”

Schumer thanked all the doctors, nurses and medical staff at the New York hospital where she delivered. She also gave shoutouts to an organization that provided her with resources and additional background on hyperemesis gravidarum, and a charity that helps mothers in need.

She expressed appreciation to all the friends who supported her through the past nine months and ended her post with two hashtags that bluntly described the postnatal realities of childbirth.

“Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it’. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right,” she said. “Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper.”