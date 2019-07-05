Amber Smith, the wife of country star Granger Smith, just shared an emotional Instagram post about their late 3-year-old son, River.

River tragically passed away in a drowning accident at their Texas home last month. Since then, Smith has posted several heartbreaking messages on Instagram, talking about the grieving process and sharing memories and photos of River.

In a recent, moving post, she talked about the ‘light’ that always seemed to follow him.

“I couldn’t sleep last night so I was going through photos of River,” she wrote. “I noticed so many with this light around him that I never really took notice of before. We always used to ask him what he wanted to be when he grew up. He never said a fireman, or policeman or doctor. He always said ‘when I get bigger I reach the light.’ I know he probably meant the light switch, but it still makes me smile and still gives me a bit of hope.”

She also shared some beautiful photos of her late son surrounded by light.

“He’s definitely reaching the light now,” she wrote. “One month. The hardest month of our lives. But we are here. One month closer to seeing him again.”

Amber and Granger Smith shared the news of their son’s death on June 6.

In another recent Instagram post, Amber opened about what the past month has been like.

“I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight,” she said.

She also talked about why she wanted to share her grief with her followers.

“I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles,” she said.