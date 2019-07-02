Country singer Granger Smith's wife, Amber Smith, says she feels "broken" after the tragic death of the couple's 3-year-old son, River.

On Monday, Amber took to Instagram to share several photos of River, who died in a drowning accident last month. In her heartbreaking caption, she opened up about her grief.

"Missing my baby so much. People keep saying, 'you’re so strong,' 'how are you functioning?' 'I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed.' I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight," she shared.

"I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles," she told her followers.

She then addressed others who were struggling with losses of their own.

"You can do this. You can grieve and still be strong for your family, husband and or other kiddos," she told them. "Lean in to Him in your weakness and learn to not beat yourself up (like I do) when you are having a moment of calm. Shut out the negative and focus on the light and the love."

She also urged her followers to be kind to everyone they meet.

"Be kind to those around you. Before you choose to judge or tear down, always try to encourage or lift people up. That person next to you, that car in front of you, that woman down the street, that man in your office, those kiddos in the store, you never know what kind of trials they are facing," she wrote.

She ended her post by thanking fans for their stories and their prayers, writing, "YOU are the reasons for my strength at times and I’m so grateful."

Amber and her husband, 39, announced River's death on June 6. A representative later confirmed to NBC News that the little boy drowned in a pool at their Texas home.

In an emotional video Amber and Granger released after River's passing, the couple said they felt grateful for the brief time they had with their youngest child.

“Don't feel sorry for us. We feel very blessed," Granger told fans. "We had an incredible boy for three years, and we feel good about that. We are going to live our best life."