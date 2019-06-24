The wife of country music singer Granger Smith said she's "hurting so bad" following the tragic death of their toddler son, and described seeing signs of him everywhere she goes.

Amber Smith posted on Instagram Sunday about how a visit to a dinosaur exhibit at a Chicago museum had her thinking about her late son River, 3, who died in a drowning accident earlier this month.

"Getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest,'' she wrote. "Every single thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love exploring and seeing all that we are seeing. I see his name everywhere, I see little red-headed toddlers everywhere.

"I miss his silly personality and his bright light. I see his face in our other kiddos. I have this pit in my stomach constantly, because I’m trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside."

The couple shared the sad news about their son's death on June 6.

A representative later confirmed to NBC News that the boy drowned in a pool at their Texas home.

The family was in Chicago over the weekend because Granger was performing at the Country LakeShake music festival Sunday, his first show since River's death.

"We just happened to be in the same city as the 'biiiigggggggest T-Rex' ever found. We had to make a trip to see it in honor of River,'' Amber wrote on Instagram. "This dinosaur was discovered in FAITH, South Dakota by a woman named Sue. And he died by a River. Open your eyes and you will see signs all around you. We think just maybe, Riv is having the best time of his life in Heaven with this."

In a video posted last week, Amber and Granger said they felt grateful for the brief time they had with their little boy.

“Don't feel sorry for us. We feel very blessed," Granger told fans. "We had an incredible boy for three years, and we feel good about that. We are going to live our best life."