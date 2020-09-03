Billy Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel is singing her dad's praises.

The 34-year-old was scrolling through Instagram when she spotted a meme about her father on the Tank Good News account.

“Billy Joel never sells tickets to the front rows of his concerts,” the caption reads. “Aside from wanting to beat the scalpers, he got tired of all the bored, rich people staring up at him — so now, he sends his road crew out to bring down the fans from the worst seats so there’ll be ‘people from the front row, that are really happy to be there, real fans.’’”

The post racked up more than 3,000 comments, including one from Alexa Ray.

“A Real Mensch!” she wrote, which means “a good person” in Yiddish.

The music legend, 71, first opened up about his front row policy to Billboard in 2014.

“I don’t want to play to big shots, I want to play to younger people, who can only afford a low ticket price,” Billy explained. “They make the best audience, they make the most noise, they’re the most enthusiastic.”

Billy Joel gives away front row seats at his concerts. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Billy is dad to Alexa Ray from his first marriage to supermodel Christie Brinkley. The five-time Grammy winner shares daughters Della, 5, and Remy, 2, with his wife, Alexis Roderick.

There’s a good chance that Billy hasn’t seen the meme that’s been circulating about him.

As Alexa Ray once told USA Today, “ He’ll say to me, ‘I don’t know what to make of all this social media.’ He doesn’t understand any of it; Facebook, Instagram — he thinks it’s all one page. He doesn't even text."