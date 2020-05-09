Billy Joel's youngest daughters serenade him on his birthday

Sign up for our newsletter

Today is a big day for Billy Joel! The music icon is celebrating his 71st birthday today and his family is making sure he has a wonderful time.

Joel shared a series of videos on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday morning, showcasing his two younger daughters’ renditions of “Happy Birthday” to mark the occasion.

"Take One,” he captioned the first video of his four-year-old, Della Rose, belting out a heartfelt version while walking down a hallway. “Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Della.”

Take One. Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Della 🎉 pic.twitter.com/J3Hj87ywOT — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) May 9, 2020

The music legend received an equal amount of love and enthusiasm from his youngest daughter, two-year-old Remy Anne.

“Take Two,” the caption read. “Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Remy.”

Take Two. Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Remy 🎈 pic.twitter.com/D467ubzNBB — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) May 9, 2020

Fans joined in on the comments and replies to wish the 71-year-old singer a great birthday and also praise his daughters’ voices.

“That is impressive for a young person,” one fan wrote under Della’s video. “She has already been influenced by her dad’s abilities. Happy Birthday!”

Another chimed in, writing, “Happy Birthday! She’s a star.”

"She’s got one set of pipes on her, what would we expect, she’s your daughter," a fan wrote. "Happy Birthday Piano Man from Long Island, Seaford!"

The “Piano Man” has been in quarantine with his wife Alexis Joel and their daughters. In a note posted to his website in March, he thanked fans for their well wishes and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also Della and Remy's godfather, for his leadership.

Joel has had to reschedule concerts in New York and Indiana, including his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden, due to COVID-19 concerns.