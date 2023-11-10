Al Roker says he found out he would be a grandpa while he was in the hospital last year

Al Roker revealed in a new interview that he learned he was going to be a grandfather while he was in the hospital last year — a bit of welcome news that arrived amid the TODAY weatherman's health troubles.

Al appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with his wife, Deborah Roberts, in a clip posted to YouTube Nov. 10. The couple became first-time grandparents when Al's oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, gave birth to Sky Clara on July 3.

Al reflected on how he first found out his daughter was pregnant.

"Right about this time last year, I was in the hospital. I went in for one thing, end up having surgery for five. So it was buy one, get four free," the 69-year-old joked.

"I found out while I was in the hospital that my oldest girl, Courtney, was expecting our first grandchild," he added.

Roberts chimed in, "But I think more than anything else, knowing that she was coming this last year ... because it's been a progression, but you've just gotten stronger and stronger, so here he is."

Al was hospitalized at the end of last year for several weeks, initially due to blood clots and internal bleeding.

Al eventually was treated for two bleeding ulcers and needed surgery to resect his colon, remove his gallbladder and rebuild part of his small intestine, he revealed in January.

Since then, Al has returned to work and is enjoying life as a granddad.

Just the other day, on Nov. 5, he posted a video of Sky on Instagram. In the video, he says good morning to her over and over again.