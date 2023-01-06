After two months away from his TODAY family due to health issues, Al Roker returned to the broadcast on Jan. 6 and shared new details about his condition and recovery alongside his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts.

Al revealed that he had "two complicating things" he was dealing with — blood clots that developed after he had COVID-19 in September, as well as internal bleeding.

Al returns to TODAY after two months away on Jan. 6, 2023. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he said of his medical team at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Al ended up needing surgery, and his medical team discovered he had two bleeding ulcers, he said. They had to resection his colon, take out his gallbladder and redo his duodenum, part of the small intestine.

"I went into for one operation, I got four free," Al joked. He said his surgery was seven hours long.

"I really do feel good. I'm sure I'm going to collapse like a stone after this is over because this is the first work I've done," Al said. "It's been a journey."

"Thank God for Deborah," he continued. "She basically shielded me from a lot of this. I had no idea how sick I was. I am a living example of ignorance is bliss. ... I was able to put all my energy into just recuperating because I didn't know how bad off I was."

The beloved TODAY weatherman was first hospitalized in November 2022 and shared on Instagram at the time that he had blood clots in his legs that had moved into his lungs. He was there for a month and unable to co-host the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. He went home on Thanksgiving but had to return to the hospital, finally going home on Dec. 8.

It was the first time that Al had been in an intensive care unit — in particular the surgical ICU, he said.

"(We) were extraordinarily concerned about Al," Dr. Felice H. Schnoll-Sussman, Al's gastroenterologist, told TODAY in a Jan. 6 segment. "Extraordinarily concerned. He had a life-threatening experience. I mean, there’s just no doubt about that."

Al's wife, Deborah, shared how scary his condition was for his family. He has three children: Courtney, 35, Leila, 24, and Nick, 20.

"He is a living, breathing miracle," she said on TODAY. "He really is, and I have to say — I'm not overstating it, I don't think — Al was a very, very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that."

"He was a medical mystery for a couple of weeks," Deborah recalled. "It was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have ever been on."

She added that the surgery he went through was "major," and he also needed many scopes and tests.

"We were just on pins and needles every day," she said.

But there was one moment in particular where Deborah knew that Al would pull through.

"Al and I were sitting there one day in the … hospital and through this very scratchy voice — and he was so gaunt and exhausted — he said, 'I'm going to make a spatchcock turkey,'" Deborah said. "I didn't know whether to burst into tears or just to beam. That was the moment. ... I just knew at that point that (Al's) will, that drive is so, so strong."

“As a guy, I think you don’t want your family seeing you vulnerable,” Al recalled. “You’re supposed to be the strength.”

He added that his daughter Leila took off work and came home from Paris to be with him, and that Nick and Courtney were also there in person. His sister, Alisa, and his brother, Chris, visited, as well, as did plenty of TODAY show staff.

“It was it was really special. It meant so much,” he said.

Asked by co-host Dylan Dreyer whether “everything is fixed” regarding his health, Al replied, “As best we know." He then joked that it seems like he needs a "tuneup" once a year and that some treatment for his knee is "coming up."

For now, he's doing physical therapy almost every day to rebuild his strength and he's still taking blood thinners.

"I'm a shriveled husk," he laughed. "You've got to monitor all of that stuff. ... Getting back (to work) is tonic, as well."

Al said his recovery was made easier thanks to his participation in the Start TODAY walking group. Earlier this year, he hit a major exercise milestone: walking more than 10,000 steps a day for more than 200 days straight.

"Each of my doctors said, if I wasn't in the shape that I was in, this might've been a different outcome," Al said.