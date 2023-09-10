Al Roker beams with joy for his first Grandparents' Day with granddaughter Sky Clara

Al Roker is loving being a grandfather!

The TODAY weatherman celebrated his first Grandparents’ Day on Sept. 10 with a series of adorable photos on Instagram of his 2-month-old granddaughter, Sky Clara Laga.

In the first frame, Al held his granddaughter on his lap. He flashed a huge smile at the little one, who he could hold with just one hand. The second frame was another sweet snap of the grandfather-granddaughter duo, with Sky taking a nap on Al’s chest as he smiled for the camera.

Al ended the slideshow of photos with two sweet solo snaps of Sky.

“My first #grandparentsday as a #poppop,” Al wrote in the caption, thanking his granddaughter, as well as his eldest daughter, Courtney, 36, and her husband Wes, who welcomed Sky in July.

Since Sky was born, Al has been one proud “Pop-Pop.”

Two days after her birth, he shared several snaps of the newborn, including a selfie cradling his granddaughter in his arms. In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote in part, “And then this little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again.”

“Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back,” he added.

He even dedicated his first post on Threads to his granddaughter, calling Sky “a wonderful gift of the perfect bundle of love” from Courtney and Wes.

One week into becoming a grandfather, Al described his new role as “magical,” adding, “Everybody tells you that it’s going to be this thing and you don’t know — it’s like when they tell you about having our first child.”

In addition to the adorable photos Al has posted of his granddaughter, he shared another touching family moment and captured his youngest daughter, Leila, meeting her niece for the first time.

On Instagram, he posted several photos from various angles of Leila cradling Sky in her arms, including two frames of her feeding her niece a bottle. In the caption, he wrote, “I had tears in my eyes watching #aunt @cleilapatra meeting her #niece Sky Clara for the first time.”

He’s also gushed about Sky repeatedly on social media, including an Instagram post from July holding the infant in his arms while he smiled down at her.

“I could look into this face all day,” he wrote in the caption. “But then, little Sky Clara wouldn’t get to eat, so I eventually had to give her back to Mommy and Daddy.”

In addition to the honor of becoming a first-time grandfather, Al has another thing to celebrate — being nominated for People’s sexiest grandpa in the outlet’s Reader’s Choice poll. He is competing against Michael Douglas, Kurt Russell and Pierce Brosnan for the title.