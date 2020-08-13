Sign up for our newsletter

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

For those keeping track, it's still 2020, and life is still a bit abnormal. From epic summer playtime fails to continued annoyance with our spouses, making quarantine life work is tough.

So let's laugh, because we've spent the week scouring the internet looking for the funniest moms and dads around. And remember, it's OK to say yes to screen time or sneak away for a relaxing bath — we all deserve some smiles and some me-time for making it this far.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Sounds like a relaxing morning!

The kids and I played a board game at breakfast because who doesn’t love to start the day off with a fist fight? — TheMotherOctopus (@MotherOctopusKJ) August 11, 2020

The hero we all need...

My son’s PE teacher just conducted her first distance learning class wearing her pajama pants.



I think we just found 2020’s teacher of the year. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) August 12, 2020

Somehow, it's probably their fault.

I woke up at 5am to pee and couldn’t fall back asleep. But if anyone asks why I’m so tired I’m still blaming that shit on my kids. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) August 11, 2020

You have no idea.

Ouch.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Wait, what?

Oh, mom life...

As if!

That would take care of it.

Maybe a classic blue or black?

URGENT ADVICE NEEDED!



My husband called my new hairstyle “different”...



What color pen should I use to sign the divorce papers? — Nigerian Mommy (@nigerianmommy) August 9, 2020

Look, mom!

Ours, too!

#quarantinehousekeeping

Also legit.

Look at this photograph!

Nickelback seems to be releasing a new album this month. So 2020 really does continue getting worse. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) August 11, 2020

So boring, mom.

Inquiring minds want to know.

So, be honest, are you still living off thetoilet paper from your binge-buy in March? — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) August 10, 2020

Time is running out.

2020 is like being trapped in the jumanji game for a year and i feel like i have 1 life left. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) August 12, 2020

Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's disinfectant.

New job, who dis?

So, did you tell her?

failing as a parent is when your daughter exclaims she can’t wait for her privates to grow so she can pee like her brother — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) August 11, 2020

Definitely not.

Let's party.

Oh boy...

Time's tickin'!

Delay reality a bit longer by reading more funniest parents from TODAY:

The 29 funniest parents on social media

These 26 funny parents made us LOL

Funniest parent posts about going back to school

More funniest parents on social media