The 25 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

For those keeping track, it's still 2020, and life is still a bit abnormal. From epic summer playtime fails to continued annoyance with our spouses, making quarantine life work is tough.

So let's laugh, because we've spent the week scouring the internet looking for the funniest moms and dads around. And remember, it's OK to say yes to screen time or sneak away for a relaxing bath — we all deserve some smiles and some me-time for making it this far.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Sounds like a relaxing morning!

The hero we all need...

Somehow, it's probably their fault.

You have no idea.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDrBuPfl6un

Ouch.

Wait, what?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDrjF67Jl8D

Oh, mom life...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDpFy9XAsBf

As if!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDhxKg2AuhT

That would take care of it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDohhKTnZ10

Maybe a classic blue or black?

Look, mom!

Ours, too!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDm1bO1gkK2

#quarantinehousekeeping

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDzhSa2lusL

Also legit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDzRUwnAxL6

Look at this photograph!

So boring, mom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDgn_cIHSal

Inquiring minds want to know.

Time is running out.

Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's disinfectant.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDyjoLrnpSe

New job, who dis?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDlouyqlOEY

So, did you tell her?

Definitely not.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDrlhpLJZWR

Let's party.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDo6pXqJBGd

Oh boy...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDuAgPEFQci

Time's tickin'!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDmTBWZFj8f

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.