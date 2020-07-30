As COVID continues and the start of the school year looms, parents seem to agree on one thing: Making a decision about what to do with our kids this fall is tough.

Whether we send our little ones back to the classroom, masks and hand sanitizer in tow, or we test our sanity by trying to home-school the little darlings, the 2020-2021 school year is bound to bring some stress and — hopefully — some good laughs.

As we try to make decisions for our own families this year, we've procrastinated by spending lots of time on social media, laughing about what other parents have to say about being stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to back-to-school season.

Laugh along with us, because we're all in this together!

We're here for the live-stream!

If we have to homeschool again I’m going to make my kids run against each other for student body president. It’s gonna be a bloodbath. — Mommy Meme Jeans (@mommymemejeans) July 20, 2020

Who volunteers?

Target has a huge back to school section.



I just feel like someone should tell them. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) July 22, 2020

Those were the days...

Easy peasy, right?

Can’t wait to homeschool my kid while working from home while trying to eat healthy while avoiding the coronavirus while trying to keep sane while keeping up with the news while getting five minutes to myself while cleaning the house while writing a book while being a mom. — Jess Carpenter (@JessCarpWrites) July 29, 2020

This looks familiar.

Required reading.

That's a hard no on both.

Did 2020 turn out the way we expected? No.



But are we making the best of it, embracing homeschooling and baking bread? Also, No. — Christina Crawford (@mommy_dopest) July 28, 2020

It's all too much.

Just say no.

Annual school supply shopping reminder that regardless of in person or virtual classes, Rose Art crayons are a hate crime. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 20, 2020

We will survive...we hope.

Do I have any clue how the hell I am going to homeschool my kids this fall? No.



Does any other parent have the slightest clue either? Also, no. — Tortured by Toddlers (@TorturedByTots) July 27, 2020

This is real.

There's a perk!

At least this pandemic has gotten me out of having to see my ex at our kids’ fall sports. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) July 28, 2020

But in all seriousness...