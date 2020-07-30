Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Funniest parents on social media, back to school edition

Because sometimes we need to laugh to keep from crying.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

As COVID continues and the start of the school year looms, parents seem to agree on one thing: Making a decision about what to do with our kids this fall is tough.

Whether we send our little ones back to the classroom, masks and hand sanitizer in tow, or we test our sanity by trying to home-school the little darlings, the 2020-2021 school year is bound to bring some stress and — hopefully — some good laughs.

As we try to make decisions for our own families this year, we've procrastinated by spending lots of time on social media, laughing about what other parents have to say about being stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to back-to-school season.

Laugh along with us, because we're all in this together!

We're here for the live-stream!

Who volunteers?

Those were the days...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDKTr83FSA-

Easy peasy, right?

This looks familiar.

Required reading.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC8fpwslsR5

That's a hard no on both.

It's all too much.

Just say no.

We will survive...we hope.

This is real.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDO10tbJUiB

There's a perk!

But in all seriousness...

New technology tests common surfaces for presence of coronavirus

July 30, 202004:53
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.