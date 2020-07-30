As COVID continues and the start of the school year looms, parents seem to agree on one thing: Making a decision about what to do with our kids this fall is tough.
Whether we send our little ones back to the classroom, masks and hand sanitizer in tow, or we test our sanity by trying to home-school the little darlings, the 2020-2021 school year is bound to bring some stress and — hopefully — some good laughs.
As we try to make decisions for our own families this year, we've procrastinated by spending lots of time on social media, laughing about what other parents have to say about being stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to back-to-school season.
Laugh along with us, because we're all in this together!