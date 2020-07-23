At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

And nearly seven months into 2020, we need all the laughter we can get.

Whether you're still trying to decide what to do about your kids' school situation this year or you're exhausted from a week of negotiations with your toddler, we've rounded up some of the funniest parents on the internet this week. Take a break and smile a little, you deserve it.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Do you have any sevens?

Being a parent makes you think about death. Like, I'd die to keep my kids safe, but I'd also rather die than play another game of Go Fish. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) July 21, 2020

This is real.

Tyler is so dreamy!

Um...

No, never that much!

Everything's fine.

#parentinghack

Yessss!

Basically.

#blessed

me: no don't open that candy before din-



5: [opens bag of candy and skittles go everywhere]



me: [deep breath] iwantedkidsiwantedkidsiwantedkids. ididthistomyselfididthistomyself. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) July 22, 2020

So. Many. Carbs.

So on point.

I feel like the year 2020 went out of business and a Spirit Halloween moved in — Author Abby Jimenez (@AuthorAbbyJim) July 22, 2020

This isn't happening.

Impressive!

My 4yo was trying to convince me to let her have a treat so she reminded me how sad I made her when I threw out her valentines last March. Her future spouse doesn’t stand a chance. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) July 19, 2020

Help us, Google.

Really, any of these would help.

Xoxo.

No one asked for your opinion, Karen.

So it's going well then?

Next question!

Aaand, I said it.

Why did you do it?

Good morning to everyone except the inventor of glitter. I hope the guilty party spends their day fruitlessly vacuuming glitter out of their carpet as penance for the atrocity they inflicted on the world. — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) July 20, 2020

Every. Single. Year.

Seriously.

So hot.

It’s Too Hot and Everyone Sucks



- a Memoir — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) July 21, 2020

The transformation is complete.