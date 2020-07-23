From steak to serveware, score up to 81% off barbecue items with Steals and Deals

The 26 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

And nearly seven months into 2020, we need all the laughter we can get.

Whether you're still trying to decide what to do about your kids' school situation this year or you're exhausted from a week of negotiations with your toddler, we've rounded up some of the funniest parents on the internet this week. Take a break and smile a little, you deserve it.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Do you have any sevens?

This is real.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCuBUxzDoDL

Tyler is so dreamy!

Um...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC1gZjdJDT-

No, never that much!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC9p_xXAvtY

Everything's fine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3TnEbjkmm

#parentinghack

Yessss!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3qlVODRPj

Basically.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC5wlXrDyPI

#blessed

So. Many. Carbs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCzY9d1lkhC

So on point.

This isn't happening.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCv80sTFVi8

Impressive!

Help us, Google.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCz1UBEAb5s

Really, any of these would help.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC-FcKrA6AR

Xoxo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCuLc8ZAWUQ

No one asked for your opinion, Karen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC83ANbnTFf

So it's going well then?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCuXU0plxyS

Next question!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCwzlJeABy7

Aaand, I said it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC9cZfApw15

Why did you do it?

Every. Single. Year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCy78-7gFDV

Seriously.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCwGXB2HXNk

So hot.

The transformation is complete.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCwUKL5gcij

Products and DIY hacks to beat the summer heat

July 23, 202004:15
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.