Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

The 29 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

None of us can figure 2020 out, but we all agree on one thing: This year has been a crazy one. From praying there's no coffee shortage to continuing to attempt to hide online shopping deliveries from your partner, being cooped up together as a family can be tough ... and invasive.

Add in toddlers who say "mommy" 500 times a day and 7-year-olds who take 35 minutes to get through a story about their latest video game obsession and there's nothing to do but laugh.

So smile along with us as you check out this week's list of funny parents, even if you have to hide out in your bathroom for a minute of alone time to do it.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

They never stop talking...

Hold still.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDTafK1gBdI

Why?!

Oh, come on!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCvt8ylFhgg

Take the kicking outside, boys!

We can't imagine.

#summerfun

When do they get here?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDY_IdIFPlu

Not a bad idea.

All you, Grandma!

Troll overload.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDRaELgDoih

Sometimes secrets are good for a marriage.

Thanks, honey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDP3MNYFyux

So many times.

Perfect.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDOtwVoA3RB

Yep.

Your fault, 2020.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDhaBgvltlD

Don't beat yourself up.

Tell me more...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDaOuevpqbe

Scary!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDehctuFqL0

Am I doing this right, Mom? MOM?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDWLjd0J_gs

Accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDKp08Zn2jq

Jail time is looking pretty good right now!

We like to keep that part a surprise.

So gross. So true.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDb-qT1D8I_

It's been so restful.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDbKq0Xp4an

You never know how many pairs of socks you'll need.

Makes sense!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDRNrjrlLn9

So hot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDZj43_APQm

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

All 8 Harry Potter films will stream free on Peacock

Aug. 6, 202000:56
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.