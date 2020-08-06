At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
None of us can figure 2020 out, but we all agree on one thing: This year has been a crazy one. From praying there's no coffee shortage to continuing to attempt to hide online shopping deliveries from your partner, being cooped up together as a family can be tough ... and invasive.
Add in toddlers who say "mommy" 500 times a day and 7-year-olds who take 35 minutes to get through a story about their latest video game obsession and there's nothing to do but laugh.
So smile along with us as you check out this week's list of funny parents, even if you have to hide out in your bathroom for a minute of alone time to do it.
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.
They never stop talking...
Hold still.
Why?!
Oh, come on!
Take the kicking outside, boys!
We can't imagine.
#summerfun
When do they get here?
Not a bad idea.
All you, Grandma!
Troll overload.
Sometimes secrets are good for a marriage.
Thanks, honey.
So many times.
Perfect.
Yep.
Your fault, 2020.
Don't beat yourself up.
Tell me more...
Scary!
Am I doing this right, Mom? MOM?
Accurate.
Jail time is looking pretty good right now!
We like to keep that part a surprise.
So gross. So true.
It's been so restful.
You never know how many pairs of socks you'll need.
Makes sense!
So hot.
Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.