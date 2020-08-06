At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

None of us can figure 2020 out, but we all agree on one thing: This year has been a crazy one. From praying there's no coffee shortage to continuing to attempt to hide online shopping deliveries from your partner, being cooped up together as a family can be tough ... and invasive.

Add in toddlers who say "mommy" 500 times a day and 7-year-olds who take 35 minutes to get through a story about their latest video game obsession and there's nothing to do but laugh.

So smile along with us as you check out this week's list of funny parents, even if you have to hide out in your bathroom for a minute of alone time to do it.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

They never stop talking...

At this point, the only thing longer than 2020 is the story which my 7YO is narrating — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) August 3, 2020

Hold still.

Why?!

"But you said 'distant learning'! Why are they still here?!" - she desperately exclaimed after spending 6 months straight with her children — Avocado Mama (@HeatherStenwall) August 4, 2020

Oh, come on!

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Take the kicking outside, boys!

We can't imagine.

What if we ran out of coffee the way we ran out of toilet paper at the start of the pandemic?...Moms forbid!! — Nigerian Mommy (@nigerianmommy) August 5, 2020

#summerfun

We just drove 2 1/2 hours to the beach so my kids could fight over a hole. — Dad and Disorderly (@dadanddisorderl) July 28, 2020

When do they get here?

Not a bad idea.

All you, Grandma!

my mom took 7 and 5 out for dessert and they're eating cake the size of their faces. i told her she can keep them. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) August 4, 2020

Troll overload.

Sometimes secrets are good for a marriage.

the strength of a marriage is based upon honesty, communication, and not knowing each other’s screen time reports — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) August 5, 2020

Thanks, honey.

So many times.

Perfect.

Yep.

Cicadas but it’s just my kids screaming — Mama.Llama.Puff 🦙💨 (@mamallamapuff) August 5, 2020

Your fault, 2020.

Don't beat yourself up.

I love how hopeful I am when I hand my 2.5yo a bowl of pretzels and ask him not to spill them.



Stupid, I meant stupid. — Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) August 5, 2020

Tell me more...

Scary!

Am I doing this right, Mom? MOM?

Accurate.

Jail time is looking pretty good right now!

I just tried to go to the bathroom but my 4yo said I had to wait until we were done playing and when I said I couldn’t wait, she walked to the bathroom and closed the door and said, “sorry, it’s closed!” and I’m not saying parents have it bad but even in prison they let you pee. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) August 5, 2020

We like to keep that part a surprise.

No one prepared me for how much Bubble Guppies I have to watch — Your Mom (@modernmomese) August 5, 2020

So gross. So true.

It's been so restful.

You never know how many pairs of socks you'll need.

My 4YO packed his own bag for a 4-day trip. It had one shirt, ten pairs of socks, no underwear, and a bunch of books he will definitely not be reading, so he’s already a better packer than my husband. — Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) August 5, 2020

Makes sense!

So hot.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.