March 11, 2019, 5:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

St. Patrick's Day may be all about wearing green and looking for leprechauns, but the pops of color provided by shamrocks, pots of gold and rainbows are also perfect inspiration for some fun St. Patrick's Day DIY crafts for kids.

Whether it's using a marshmallow and some green paint to stamp out some shamrocks or gluing together colorful strips of tissue paper to make a rainbow, here are some of the cutest St. Patrick's Day art projects to complete at home with your little ones.

Pot of gold not included.

1. Popsicle-stick leprechaun hats

2. Marshmallow shamrock stamping

3. Paper chain pot of gold

4. Paper plate rainbow

5. Cupcake liner shamrock

6. Leprechaun paper plate mask

7. End-of-the-rainbow twirlers

8. "Leprechaun yourself" photo activity

9. Shamrock sun catcher

10. Pot-of-gold slime

11. Rainbow shaker wands

12. Pot-of-gold cereal craft

13. Handprint rainbow

14. Rainbow snack necklaces

15. Rainbow and shamrock pasta necklace

16. Shamrock collage

17. St. Patrick's Day glitter play dough