Feb. 15, 2019, 3:50 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 15, 2019, 4:08 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

In the winter, it can be especially difficult to keep kids busy. They often get bored and restless on cold days when they can't go outside.

While they may be tempted to sit on their video games or iPads all day, crafts are a great alternative to keep them occupied and getting their creative juices flowing!

Laurie Schacht of The Toy Insider stopped by TODAY to share various crafts and activities that are sure to keep the kids busy during a snowy day in the house.

1. Kahootz Spirograph Jr., $22 (usually $25), Amazon

Spirograph is a drawing desk that has jumbo-sized, easy-to-use gears to assist kids in making cool designs. This set includes 5 washable markers, 24 pages of design paper and handy instruction and idea guide, according to Schacht.

2. Aquabeads Deluxe Studio, $25 (usually $30), Amazon

Kids can create fun 3D designs with this fun craft kit. This deluxe set contains more than 1,300 jeweled and solid beads in 24 colors, a rainbow bead pen, easy trays for storage, a sprayer, template sheets and instructions.

3. Monster Dirt Starter Set, $10, Amazon

This Monster Jam truck set includes a mold so kids can build their own ramp. Plus the ramp mold doubles as a storage container. The set is easy to use and easy to clean too!

4. Antsy Pants DIY Creative Tent Play Set, $70, Antsy Pants

This washable DIY tent is a blank slate for an imagination to run wild, said Schacht. This play set includes everything they need to design their own tent, including a medium DIY fabric cover, a medium Build & Play frame kit and eight washable markers. Toss it in the wash and you're back to a blank canvas!

5. Create It Yourself: Galaxy Paint Pour Over, $23 (usually $25), Crayola

Create a mesmerizing work of galactic art with the help of Crayola Kids’ Paint. This painting technique creates a unique design every time and the project can double as cute decor for your kid's room.

6. Cutie Stix Jewelry Maker, $9, Amazon

Also available at Target.

With the Cutie Stix Jewelry Maker, kiddos can create customized jewelry, nail art, fun figures and more out of cute stix! Simply choose a design, including emojis, animals or treats and create your masterpiece, Schacht explained.

7. Geek & Co. Science! Gross Gummy Candy Lab, $20, Amazon

Also available at Target.

With this kit, kids can mold their own gummy worms and spiders using a natural gelatin-like ingredient called carrageenan that comes from seaweed. They can flavor and sweeten their mixture with mixed berry and green apple flavors and then mold the gummy worms and spiders in the included mold.

There is also a regular candy lab kit that is not gross — instead of spiders and worms, kids can make cute little bears and dolphins.

8. Just My Style 4-in-1 Stationery Studio, $26 (usually $30), Amazon

This kit lets kids dive into scrapbooking, journaling, sketching and more. They can collect all of their favorite photos, quotes and memories to create a precious keepsake book. The set also includes a diary to help them express themselves, too.