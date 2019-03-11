Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 2:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Clodagh McKenna

Chef and cookbook author Clodagh McKenna is stopping by the TODAY kitchen share a few of her favorite reimagined Irish recipes for St. Patrick's Day. She shows us how to make soda bread-crusted pork chops with colcannon, salt baked potatoes and Guinness-infused tiramisu.

I love this dish because it's real Irish soul food. Comforting buttery colcannon, along with crunchy, juicy breaded pork chops. The honey dip is addictive, and so good served with chicken wings or pork ribs too.

This combination of hot, fluffy potato filling with silky crème fraîche and peppery flat-leaf parsley, topped with jewels of trout caviar and held within a crispy potato skin is one of my all-time favorite dishes to make!

The Guinness caramel brings a fun twist to the original recipe as well as a delicious depth of flavor, and makes it a great Irish dessert to serve on St. Patrick's Day and it can be made the night before.

