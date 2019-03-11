Get the latest from TODAY

By Clodagh McKenna

Chef and cookbook author Clodagh McKenna is stopping by the TODAY kitchen share a few of her favorite reimagined Irish recipes for St. Patrick's Day. She shows us how to make soda bread-crusted pork chops with colcannon, salt baked potatoes and Guinness-infused tiramisu.

Soda-Breaded Pork Chops with Colcannon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
I love this dish because it's real Irish soul food. Comforting buttery colcannon, along with crunchy, juicy breaded pork chops. The honey dip is addictive, and so good served with chicken wings or pork ribs too.

Salt-Baked Potato with Crème Fraîche and Trout Caviar
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
This combination of hot, fluffy potato filling with silky crème fraîche and peppery flat-leaf parsley, topped with jewels of trout caviar and held within a crispy potato skin is one of my all-time favorite dishes to make!

Guinness Caramel Tiramisu
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
The Guinness caramel brings a fun twist to the original recipe as well as a delicious depth of flavor, and makes it a great Irish dessert to serve on St. Patrick's Day and it can be made the night before.

If you like those Emerald Isle recipes, you should also try these:

Guinness Beef Stew with Potato Dumplings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Guinness Chocolate Cake
Nathan Congelton / TODAY
