March 16, 2017, 11:23 PM GMT / Updated March 11, 2019, 5:23 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Brittany Loggins

Laura Last may have won St. Patrick's Day with her creative pregnancy announcement for her seventh child.

When she and husband Andrew were expecting their sixth child, Last did a gender reveal photo showing her son and four daughters anticipating yet another girl. So the California family used the theme of St. Patrick's Day to let the world know that lucky baby No. 7 was arriving.

Laura Last poses with her six children in the announcement of her new addition! Courtesy of Laura Last

"The kids were very excited to dress up for the photo and start celebrating St. Patrick's Day," Last told TODAY Parents. "(It's) a big holiday for our Irish family. We took the picture and then went out for Shamrock Shakes."

The new baby will join older siblings Matthew, 8, Natalie, 6, triplets Annemarie, Catherine and Elizabeth, 4, and Rebecca, 10 months.

Last says Matthew hasn't given up hope on a baby brother.

"After five sisters, Matthew is hoping the luck of the Irish is on his side and a little brother will be waiting for him at the end of the rainbow," said Last.

The Lasts aren't the only ones using St. Patrick's Day as a way to celebrate new additions. Here are some more families on social media who are feeling lucky to have a new baby on the way as well.

