15 of our very favorite holiday books for kids

There’s a reason so many kids cry on Santa’s lap: Holiday traditions can be kind of weird.

There are trees and candles, presents and costumes and — why is there candy in socks again? For kids learning to celebrate and encountering new traditions, a little explanation goes a long way.

That’s why we’re excited for the latest batch of holiday books for kids. Whether you’re looking for something to read ahead of the holidays or a gift that lasts all year, there’s something for every little one on Santa’s list.

Why should Rudolph get all the attention? Tavares’ new tale about how Santa met his reindeer has the feeling of accepted lore, and it puts a girl reindeer at the heart of the story. (Fun fact: Male reindeer shed their antlers in December, so it's possible all of Santa's reindeers are girls.)

Fans of "The Day the Crayons Quit" and "The Day the Crayons Came Home" will enjoy this holiday celebration with Duncan's old friends like beige crayon (who's now allergic to gluten from coloring too much wheat) and gray crayon, who's celebrating Hanukkah. The book includes pull-out letters and decorations.

Like most kids, Freddy Melcher is a big Santa fan. Unlike most kids, he launches a "Mission Impossible"-style sting to meet the man in red.

This picture book revisits the characters from Sydney Taylor's All-of-a-Kind Family as they prepare for Hanukkah in 1912.

Another beautiful book from Tavares, this follows the journey of two cardinals separated when their home becomes the Rockefeller Center tree. It’s a favorite here at 30 Rock.

There's work to do on Christmas night at the home of the "Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site" crew, but they'll each get a special gift before they tuck in for the night.

This volume includes Brett's take on "The Night Before Christmas" and several of her classic original stories, such as "The Hat" and "The Mitten."

Beautiful art accompanies a poem about the winter solstice.

Those hoping to explain the religious meaning of Christmas will appreciate this kid-friendly interpretation by Cynthia Rylant.

This board book presents an easy primer on the holiday for the littlest celebrants.

If you're planning to see "The Nutcracker" for the holidays, this can help get a young one up to speed.

This classic gets an update with an audiobook narrated by Liam Neeson.

What kind of Grinch wouldn't include this on a list of holiday books? Not this one.

Oskar arrives in New York on the seventh day of Hanukkah in 1934, a lone immigrant fleeing the Nazis. On new shores, he finds hope and a renewed faith in blessings.

When Frances sees an organ grinder sleeping on the street, she grapples with how to celebrate the season while others suffer.