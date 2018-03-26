Watch this high school senior erupt in joy after college acceptance

A video of a Wiltz, 18, saying a prayer and then breaking into a joyous celebration with friends, family and teachers after getting accepted to Wellesley College in Massachusetts is making people smile over the euphoria of seeing all her hard work pay off.

Wiltz, who plans on majoring in mathematics, is the latest success story from tiny T.M. Landry Prep in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. Her celebration on March 21 has already been viewed nearly a million times.

My name is Jada Wiltz and I’m now a part of Wellesley College Class Of 2022!!Wellesley is ranked #3 in liberal arts colleges! One of the top ranked girls colleges! GO BLUE @Wellesley pic.twitter.com/luDZMxH8z3 — jayy‼ (@JayyWiltz) March 22, 2018

"I don’t want what I did to be the focal point,'' Wiltz told The Boston Globe. "I want it to be encouragement and just more than me. I want it to reach other people that don’t have the confidence or courage to apply to colleges like Wellesley."