If you ever want to know what the euphoria of getting accepted to Harvard University is like, high school senior Ayrton Little has a perfect demonstration.

Little, who is only 16, had plenty of company when he was joined by his classmates on Tuesday in a joyous celebration after the tense moments of waiting to see if he would be going to his dream school.

The celebration has been viewed more than four million times. It even got a reaction from Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin, a Harvard alumnus, and the prestigious school itself.

This is legit!! Congrats Ayrton...awesome story of someone chasing their dreams, pursuing education and turning a blindeye to the haters! #GoCrimson https://t.co/9Reopgtze8 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) December 13, 2017

Congratulations and welcome to Harvard, Ayrton! — Harvard Admissions (@applytoharvard) December 13, 2017

Little is the latest success story from tiny TM Landry College Prep in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. He is part of a graduating class of 16 students that also includes his older brother, Alex, whom he joined in the same grade after being able to skip a level.

Ayrton's celebration was one of two in the last week for his proud family. Alex found out on Dec. 9 that he had been accepted to Stanford University.

I canât believe I got in #Stanford2022 pic.twitter.com/pYF7a6PTWY — Alex Tha Great (@thealexlittle_) December 9, 2017

"Our desire is to do great things, but to also push each other to the point we have now reached,'' Alex wrote on the Love What Matters Facebook page. "I've also been working hard in school all my life, just so I'd be able to make sure I could take care of my mother."

The videos of students celebrating their college acceptances have become a yearly rite at TM Landry College Prep. A clip of then-senior Brandon Gauthier getting accepted to Cornell last year also had the internet celebrating along with him.

Two other students, Asja Jackson and Dewellyn Howard, rejoiced with classmates over their acceptance to Wesleyan University on Wednesday night.

Ayrton Little plans on majoring in math and computer science at Harvard with a goal of working on Wall Street, while Alex intends to major in physics at Stanford. Ayrton has even already been told to contact Google for a job after he graduates.

