Tom Daley knits his way to another Olympic medal: 'Representing Team Great Knittin'

Tom Daley just knit his way to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics!

The 27-year-old diver is taking home the bronze medal after the men's 10-meter platform diving competition on Saturday, his second medal of the Tokyo Games. Daley, who has appeared at four consecutive summer Olympics, now has a total of four Olympic medals under his belt: one gold and three bronze.

Daley performs a somersault during a dive in the men's 10-meter platform final. Joe Giddens / PA Images / Getty Images

Daley celebrated his win on Instagram, sharing posts both on his personal account as well as on his page dedicated to knitting and crocheting, called “Made With Love by Tom Daley.” On his personal Instagram, he shared a photo smiling alongside his bronze medal followed by a snapshot of him knitting alone.

“MY TWO MOODS…MY 4th OLYMPIC MEDAL! 🥇🥉🥉🥉” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you everyone for all your support and lovely messages ❤️❤️❤️.”

On his “Made With Love by Tom Daley” Instagram page, the Olympic diver shared three photos of him knitting on the sidelines, writing in the caption, “KNITTING MY WAY TO OLYMPIC MEDAL NUMBER 4! I can’t believe it!”

He added, “Thanks for all your support and I am glad to be out there representing Team Great Knittin’ ❤️😜❤️🧶.”

Daley came in third following China’s Cao Yuan and Yang Jian, who took home the gold and silver medals respectively. Team USA’s Jordan Windle and Brandon Loschiavo finished in ninth and 11th overall.

From left to right, silver medalist Jian Yang of Team China, gold medalist Yuan Cao of Team China and bronze medalist Thomas Daley of Team Great Britain pose during the medal ceremony for the men's 10-meter platform final. Al Bello / Getty Images

Aside from capturing his two medals at this summer’s Games, Daley has taken the internet by storm for another reason: his knitting prowess.

Last week, after Daley and his diving partner, Matty Lee, took home the gold medal in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform event, he gained even more attention for the tiny pouch he knitted for his shiny hardware.

He showed his creation off on Instagram, displaying the dual-sided case that included the Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other.

In the same video, Daley discussed how his lockdown hobby has helped him during his time at the Olympics, telling fans, "I thought I would come on and just say, the one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting and all things stitching."

On Aug. 1, his internet fame continued after he was caught on camera in the stands knitting while he watched the women’s 3-meter springboard diving final. Fans were delighted by the sight, sharing their reactions on Twitter alongside screenshots and short clips of the Olympian caught in the act.

The official Olympics Twitter account even celebrated the moment, sharing a photo of Daley knitting with the caption, “Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving.”

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

Daley debuted his second Olympic-centric knitting project on Instagram Thursday, sharing a carousel of photos showing him modeling a handmade cardigan.

“When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future. I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games!” he wrote in the caption.

Daley went on to explain the designs he chose to commemorate this summer’s Olympic Games, adding, “On the back I went for a classic @teamgb logo, the shoulders have a flag and GBR on them. For the front I wanted to keep it simple and I tried my best to embroider TOKYO in Japanese! 🇯🇵🔥”

Related: