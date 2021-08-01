Tom Daley continues to be a fan favorite at the Olympics for many reasons.

This time, the 27-year-old Olympic diver from Great Britain delighted fans with clips of him knitting in the stands as he watched the women’s 3m springboard diving final on Sunday. In the stands, the diver wore a royal blue tank top and mask while he appeared to be knitting an item with pink and purple yarn.

Great Britain's Tom Daley knits in the stands during the Women's 3m Springboard Final on Sunday. Joe Giddens / PA Images / Getty Images

The official Olympics Twitter account got in on the fun, sharing one shot of Daley knitting intently by himself.

“Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving,” the tweet read.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

Fans of the diver celebrated his hobby and the wholesome moment on social media, sharing photos and clips while watching live coverage of the finals.

“Tom Daley knitting on the stands is such a mood,” one fan wrote. “He wasn’t kidding when he said it’s his hobby.”

Tom Daley knitting on the stands is such a mood. He wasn’t kidding when he said it’s his hobby. 😆 pic.twitter.com/D1C1Wwk5Zt — bubba_elf (@bubba_elf) August 1, 2021

Another fan commented on the moment in a reply to BBC Sport, tweeting, “Tom Daley, Olympic champion, casually knitting in the crowd is just amazing.”

“not tom daley knitting at the olympics i-“ another fan tweeted alongside a shot of the diver continuing to knit as he watched the event.

not tom daley knitting at the olympics i- pic.twitter.com/E70zamUhvk — sarah (@livrodcloset) August 1, 2021

Daley took up knitting and crocheting at the beginning of lockdown and said he became “obsessed ever since,” even starting an Instagram account solely dedicated to his creations in September 2020 called "Made With Love By Tom Daley.”

He aims to raffle off some of his homemade creations in an effort to raise money for charity. Earlier this month, he successfully raffled off a chunky rainbow sweater and raised £5,787 (approximately $8,046) for the UK-based Brain Tumour Charity. Daley chose that organization as his father died in 2011 from a brain tumor at age 40.

The diver has created everything from hats and booties, sweaters and scarves, and most recently, a case for his gold medal!

On Tuesday, July 27, the diver went viral not just for the gold medal that he and his partner, Matty Lee, won in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform event, but rather for the adorable case he knitted for his medal.

Daley showed off his latest creation in a video clip on his “Made With Love By Tom Daley” Instagram account, before sharing a touching note on what knitting means to him on a more personal level.

"I don't normally post things that are not necessarily knitting related on my 'Made With Love' page, but myself and Matty, my synchro partner, won the Olympics yesterday," Daley said, showing his gold medal to the camera. "I thought I would come on and just say the one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting and all things stitching."

Daley went on to thank his fans for following along on his Olympic and knitting journey.

“But not only that, this morning I made a little cozy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched,” he added, before demonstrating how it worked. “So here it is. It slots in like this and then I’ve got Union Jack on one side, and Japanese flag on the other. And it all tucks in nicely to have a little pouch for me to carry around my medal without it getting scratched. How about that?”