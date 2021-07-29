Olympian Tom Daley knitted his gold medal a tiny pouch and it is adorable

Tom Daley is a man of many talents.

The British diver and his partner, Matty Lee, swept to victory in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform event, but it's his latest social media update that's leaving us in stitches.

Shared to the Olympian's "Made With Love By Tom Daley" Instagram account, Daley revealed his latest knitting project from Tokyo.

"I don't normally post things that are not necessarily knitting related on my 'Made With Love' page, but myself and Matty, my synchro partner, won the Olympics yesterday," Daley said in the clip, pulling out his gold medal to show the camera. "I thought I would come on here to just say the one thing that has kept me sane through this whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting and stitching."

The Olympian thanked all his followers to joining him on the journey.

"But not only that, I made a little cozy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched," he said, revealing a knitted square pouch.

Daley proceeded to show how the medal slides into the square-shaped case.

"I've got the Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other," he said, in a clear nod to his heritage and location of the 2020 Olympics. "It all tucks in nicely so I have a little pouch to carry around my medal without it getting scratched."

Daley finished the short clip by beaming at the camera with his finished product.

"How about that?" he said.

The 27-year-old is a four-time Olympian, but this is his first gold medal.

"I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion," he said from the podium. "And I feel very empowered by that because when I was younger, I thought I was never going to be anything or achieve anything because of who I was, and to be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything."

You've inspired us all, Tom. The only thing we're left wondering is — have you knit one for Matty, too?

