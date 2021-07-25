Team USA is making history in the pool — and on the podium — on day two of the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Swimming got a strong start in Tokyo with swimmer Chase Kalisz winning the first American medal of the Games, taking home the gold on in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Teammate Jay Litherland earned second place in the event.

Team USA medalists Jay Litherland and Chase Kalisz pose on the podium after competing in the Men's 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021. Clive Rose / Getty Images

But it turns out Kalisz and Litherland were just setting the tone. For the first time in history, Team USA walked away with six of 12 medals on the opening night of swimming.

In his Olympic debut, Kieran Smith took bronze in the men's 400-meter freestyle, and Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger took silver and bronze in the women’s 400-meter individual medley, marking the first U.S. women to medal in Tokyo.

Kieran Smith of Team USA poses with the bronze medal for the Men's 400m Freestyle Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021. Al Bello / Getty Images

The women's 4×100 free relay team added to the American sweep with a bronze medal.

With no fans permitted in the stands at this year's events, Team USA celebrated with emotional embraces and beaming smiles.

Kalisz celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medalist Litherland in the Men's 400m Individual Medley Final. David Ramos / Getty Images

In a nod to NBC, the swim finals were held in the morning on Tokyo time rather than their usual evening slot, so the finals could be viewed during prime time in the U.S.