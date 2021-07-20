Why do Olympic swimmers slap themselves and more of your questions — answered!

How long does it take swimmers to suit up?

Suiting up isn't a speedy process but how long does it actually take? Barbini said, "That depends. ... It actually is something that people think about and that they integrate into their plan for a meet because it does take quite a long time.

"For a female athlete in particular, these suits are incredibly tight and they have to be able to get them up over their shoulders so it can take up to 20-30 minutes to get a racing suit on for a female athlete. A male athlete, it's a little bit less because you don't have to get anything up over your shoulders but it's still very, very tight, very difficult to get up and around your hips. So it kind of depends a little bit on how tight of a suit you like and what shape you are, but it is a part of the process. It's not like you just pop into the locker, throw a suit on and walk back out. It takes longer than that."

Simone Manuel preparing to compete in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials on June 20. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Why do swimmers slap themselves?

Barbini explained that there are two thought patterns behind the practice of slapping. "Some athletes and coaches believe that increases blood flow to the muscles that you slap. So you'll see people go up and down their arms and across their chest. And they consider it part of their warmup or activation, just making sure that there's sort of maximal blood flow going to those parts of the body before you swim."

Barbini continued, "What I believe to be the more predominant reasons are more psychological and routine based. So a lot of times, especially at major meets where they do an introduction, athletes have to stand behind the blocks for quite a while after they're out on the deck before the race actually starts and having a procedure and a routine that you go through during that time is really helpful mentally so you're not just standing there letting the nerves get to you, having a step-by-step process of how you get ready for your race.

"So I think athletes benefit more from the mental benefits of following a routine that involves that. It's like, you go up your left arm, you go up your right arm, go across your chest, like, anything that sort of kills those in-between moments before the race starts, I think helps keep athletes calm and it helps to distract them from the nerves. And then the fact that there's some sort of scientific backing behind it, I think, lends some credibility and makes people more likely to adopt it."

Why do swimmers pour water on themselves?

You've probably seen swimmers pour water on themselves in addition to shaking their limbs, jumping up and down or slapping themselves before getting in the water. But why do they do that? According to Barbini, "The pseudo-scientific answer would be: You're very warm, so after you warm up, you will put on a sweatshirt, maybe a hat or gloves. You want to retain as much of your body warmth as you can before you go to the blocks, so that you don't lose the effects of your warmup. However, you're diving into 80 degree water, which is fairly cool and so, the difference between your body temperature and the water is significant. Some athletes can find that to be a little bit of a shock to the system. So by splashing water on yourself, you're lessening the shock of diving into the water."