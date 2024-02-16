Taylor Swift donates $100K to GoFundMe for mom who died after she and son were shot at Chiefs parade

Taylor Swift on Friday donated $100,000 to the family of the woman who was killed when gunfire broke out after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, NBC News has confirmed.

Swift made two $50,000 donations to a GoFundMe raising money to provide financial support for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio station DJ who was killed in the shooting on Wednesday.

Michaela Lopez, Lopez-Galvan’s niece, confirmed to NBC News the fundraiser belonged to her family.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan via Facebook

Lopez-Galvan's family said she was a huge Chiefs fan and attended the celebration with her son. Her son was also shot, but only he survived, her family said.

“Lisa was a lot more than just a number,” Lopez-Galvan’s brother Beto Lopez said. “She was a very wholesome, very caring, very loving individual.”

Lopez-Galvan is survived by her husband of 22 years and her two children, according to the GoFundMe.

Nearly two dozen other people were injured in the shooting, authorities said. Of the 22 wounded, at least half were under the age of 16, and the youngest victim was 8 years old, officials said.

Investigators believe a dispute between multiple people resulted in the gunfire, police said.

Paul Contreras, a father who attended the parade with his three daughters, said on TODAY on Feb. 15 he helped contain a man armed with a gun after the shots rang out.

“It was just a reaction. He was running the wrong way. There was another gentleman just screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘This guy, tackle him,’” Contreras said.

“I wasn’t sure until he came running, and I had a perfect angle to do what I did. I took him down,” he continued. “As I took him down, I see the weapon, the gun, fall to the ground. Whether I hit it out of his hand or it fell out of his jacket — because he was wearing a bulky jacket — I see it. ... So I knew right then and there, ‘OK, he’s got one weapon and this one’s on the ground. He may have another one.’”

Authorities said two juveniles are in custody, but no one has been charged in connection with the shooting. Several firearms were recovered from the scene, according to police.

Swift attended the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11 to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22.

Kelce spoke out about the shooting on social media on Wednesday.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce wrote in a post on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and has been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”