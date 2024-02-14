The Kansas City Chiefs are speaking out after a shooting at their Super Bowl victory parade left at least one person dead and more than 20 others injured on Feb. 14.

Three people are in custody, police said.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the Kansas City Chiefs said in a statement issued hours after the shooting occurred.

The team went on to confirm that all players, coaches and staff members — as well as their families — are safe.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City,” the statement said.

The team's statement says they are in close communication with the mayor's office and Kansas City police.

Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt / Getty Images

Gunfire erupted outside Kansas City’s Union Station during the Chiefs victory parade after the team won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Officials have said they believe the shooting was criminal in nature but is not initially believed to be terrorism, three law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Police have not identified the slain victim or the three suspects in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Lisa Augustine, told NBC News that the hospital is treating 12 patients from the rally, most of them children. Nine of those patients have gunshot wounds, she said, though it was not immediately clear if all nine gunshot wound victims are children.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt / Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also spoke out about the shooting, tweeting that he's "praying" for the city.

“Praying for Kansas City,” the Super Bowl MVP wrote, ending the post with three praying hands emoji.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, also shared her thoughts in a post on social media.

“Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough," she wrote on her Instagram story.

She went on to say she is "highly embarrassed and disappointed" following the shooting.

"Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this, Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it’s devastating," she wrote. "Lives lost and people injured during something that was (supposed) to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing."

She concluded by sending prayers to the victims and families involved.

The NFL also shared a statement saying in part, "We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected."