Hours after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, tight end Travis Kelce is speaking out on social media.

Kelce was with the rest of the Chiefs at the parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 14, three days after the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The shooting happened outside the city's Union Station, towards the end of the parade.

As of Wednesday night, one person has been confirmed dead while as many as 22 others are injured, officials confirmed. Three people have been detained.

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," Kelce wrote in a tweet posted Wednesday evening. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and has been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

The Kansas City Chiefs organization also shared a statement saying, “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a tweet as well on Wednesday afternoon, writing that he is “Praying for Kansas City.”

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder told The Associated Press that the team, coaches and staff members were on a bus heading back to Arrowhead Stadium when the shots rang out.

Children's Mercy Hospital told NBC News that it was treating 12 victims, most of whom were children, with gunshot wounds. None of the victims have been publicly identified as of Wednesday night.

The parade drew thousands of fans to downtown Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs' win. Among them was Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who was evacuated from the celebration.

In a statement issued by the NFL, the organization said it is "deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected."

President Joe Biden also issued a statement on Wednesday evening following the shooting, calling on Congress to "ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them."

"The Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America. Nothing brings more of us together. And the celebration of a Super Bowl win is a moment that brings a joy that can’t be matched to the winning team and their supporters. For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul," Biden said in part in the statement. "Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?"