The Chris Eubanks bandwagon grew exponentially thanks to the U.S. star's inspiring performance at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

Now he's hoping to add even more fans by making another electrifying run at the upcoming U.S. Open in New York City, which begins Aug. 28.

"Honestly, I just want to keep the momentum that I built at Wimbledon and the confidence that I built in my game," he told Craig Melvin on TODAY on Aug. 23. "I just want to keep that moving forward. It would be easy to say, ‘Oh, I want to have this run, I want to re-create that same Wimbledon run.’ I’ve been around tennis long enough to know it doesn’t always go exactly like that.

"So at this point, I just want to go out there and continue to prepare properly, get my best foot forward and then if I can do that, I don’t think there’s any reason why it can’t be a special couple weeks here in New York."

Eubanks' success has been years in the making and took a lot of grinding in obscurity before he grabbed the spotlight at Wimbledon.

Here's what to know about the American tennis sensation.

What did he do at Wimbledon?

Eubanks had the tennis community on notice when he knocked off two top 20 players in the world to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, who's currently ranked No. 7 in the world, and Cameron Norrie, who's currently ranked No. 16, to wow the crowd at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London.

Eubanks then took the world's third-ranked player, Russian Daniil Medvedev, to five sets before losing in the quarterfinals.

The tournament marked the first time Eubanks had ever beaten a player ranked in the top 10 on the ATP.

His performance at Wimbledon continued the momentum of his first and only victory on the ATP tour earlier in the summer. Eubanks captured the Mallorca Championships title in Spain in July.

How old is he?

Eubanks is 27 and has been playing professionally on the ATP tour since 2017, so he is no overnight success.

He joked on TODAY in July that he spent “a lot of time hovering in that 220th in the world to 150th in the world range.”

Eubanks even started thinking about his post-tennis career by serving as a commentator for the Tennis Channel starting last year.

Eubanks made a scintillating run to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, where he pushed the No. 3 player in the world to five sets in a loss. Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

The Atlanta native has been playing the sport since he was a toddler. His father, Mark Eubanks, a Baptist minister, first put a racket in his hand and coached him until he was a teenager.

"He’s always had a very, very good perspective," Eubanks told Craig about his father. "He’s very I would say 'tough love-centered,' but he’s always instilled, I think, great values and just the perspective that hey, what’s meant to be for you is going to happen in its own time and no matter how much you try to force it, how much you try to change the plan, it’s only going to happen when it’s meant to happen."

What is his tennis ranking?

Eubanks is currently ranked No. 30 in the world, according to the ATP.

He began the year ranked No. 119 before rocketing into the top 30 with four strong tournaments, including Wimbledon, according to Tennis.com.

The 6-foot-7-inch, 180-pound righty is 19-15 this season and has won $1.2 million in prize money this year, which is nearly half of his career earnings in six years on the tour.

At 6-foot-7-inches tall, the Atlanta native cuts a distinctive figure on the court, where he has risen as high as No. 29 in the world rankings. Simon M Bruty / Getty Images

The highest ranking he's ever reached is No. 29.

Eubanks most recently played at the Western & Southern Open in the Cincinnati area, where he lost earlier in August in the first round to fellow American Ben Shelton.

"I’ve taken a few losses since then, but I think I'm still keeping the momentum going in the right direction," he said on TODAY of his performance after Wimbledon. "It’s starting to settle. Things are starting to normalize in what seems to be a bit of a new reality for me."

Where did he go to college?

Eubanks stayed close to home and attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, better known as Georgia Tech, in Atlanta, where he became a two-time All-American and was twice named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.

As a junior, he became the first Georgia Tech player to reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships since 1988, according to the school's website.

Eubanks turned professional following his junior season at Georgia Tech after going 31-6 in singles play. He is tied for fifth in all-time career wins (90) at Georgia Tech.

What is his connection to Jamie Foxx?

Eubanks said on TODAY that he and actor Jamie Foxx have become "very, very close friends."

The tennis star said the two met through a mutual friend, producer Alex Avant, who is a huge tennis fan.

"One day he says, 'Hey, I think Foxx would love to come out and play,'" Eubanks said on TODAY. "So when he said that, I jumped at the opportunity."

"I meet Foxx, and it was like that. One of the nicest guys, one of the most genuine you’ll ever meet," he added.

Foxx was part of a hilarious video that went viral on Instagram in July of him trying to return a sizzling serve from Eubanks that sent him sprawling. Eubanks' serve was clocked at 129 miles per hour at a tournament in Miami this year.

"He held his own really well," Eubanks said about that moment. "I had to kind of bait him a little bit to get him to move up closer to the baseline because he was just standing so far back.

"And I said, 'Hey man, that's not what pros do, you've got to get inside.' When I got him to stand close, I knew I could maybe try to tattoo him on the hip a little bit, but since that moment, we've been very, very close friends."

Foxx shared his appreciation for Eubanks on Instagram in March after he reached the fourth round of the Miami Open to break into the Top 100 rankings for the first time.

"Blood sweat and tears and true hard work has paid off for my good friend @chris_eubanks96 tennis is your passion, my friend continue to rise and congratulations on breaking into the top 100 players in the world!" Foxx wrote.