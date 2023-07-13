Tennis player Christopher Eubanks is the son of a minister, and he shared how his faith plays a role in his outlook on his life and his career.

Eubanks joked on TODAY Thursday he wasn't always a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and spent "a lot of time hovering in that 220th in the world to 150th in the world range."

"It's not nearly that glamorous, believe it or not," he said with a laugh. "There's a lot of tough times, there's a lot of ups and downs, ups and downs."

Christopher Eubanks of the United States celebrates his five-set victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at Wimbledon on July 10. Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

In the past 12 months, Eubanks said he was more diligent about the smaller details in his game, along with preparation and recovery.

"At that point, I just said wherever my career is going to take me it's going to take me and it's a bit of my hands, and I'm just going to allow things to play out," Eubanks said. "If I'm meant to be a top 100 player, I'll get there in my own time, and if I'm meant to be a top 50 player, I'll get there my own time. But for so long, I tried to force it and I wanted it so so bad."

"It's amazing when I just take a step back and just allow my faith in it, and in the process, and just my faith in general to just take over, good things started to happen," he continued.

"It's not always easy, having faith isn't always easy, but it definitely gets tested in those times and I think I was able to have strong faith and now I'm standing here talking to you guys."

Eubanks made his first appearance at Wimbledon this year, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie, before losing to world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling, five-set quarterfinal match.

He said he tried to "block everything out" while he was playing at Wimbledon, and just focused on each match.

"I think in the past 24 hours, or maybe 12 hours since I lost, it's starting to settle in that while I'm actually a Wimbledon quarterfinalist," he said. "It's a dream come true. I showed up here playing really well in the tournament prior to Wimbledon and taking my first title, but still a bit uncertain on how I would fare here."

He continued: "The second round comes, I'm playing the number one Brit, I get past that and then things just kind of started to fall into place. It's indescribable."

Even despite the pressure, Eubanks said he tried to enjoy every moment.

"I'm at a stage now where I can enjoy those situations, even when my back's against the wall, even when things aren't going well, to just say, 'Hey, just stick with it. Things are going to work out,'" he said.

Eubanks is set to make an appearance at the U.S. Open in August. TODAY's Savannah Guthrie said she hopes she can get on the court with Eubanks at some point while he's in New York.

"We can all get out there, play a little doubles or something, how about that?" Eubanks told the hosts with a smile.