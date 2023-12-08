The 'tush push,' aka the 'brotherly shove,' is making waves in football. Here's why

In a year when one of the NFL's biggest stars was sidelined four plays into the season and a pop icon has become one of the league's most recognizable faces, the NFL has found itself grappling with yet another compelling storyline: the "tush push," or the "brotherly shove."

Call it what you want, but this play run by the Philadelphia Eagles has generated more chatter than an audible at the line of scrimmage. It’s a strategy that has both its supporters and detractors and has gained a lot of attention because it is run to great effect by the Eagles, last season's Super Bowl runner-up and a team with a real chance to return to the big game this year.

So, let’s dive into what the hoopla is all about.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores on the "tush push" during his team's home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field. Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What is the 'brotherly shove,' aka the 'tush push'?

The play is legal and as simple as it is silly-sounding. The play is called when a team is in need of a yard (or less) to get either a first down or plunge into the end zone for a touchdown. The quarterback stands under the center, who snaps him the ball. Multiple players are positioned behind the quarterback and push and shove him for the little yardage that’s needed.

The Eagles have a high-flying offense capable of gaining massive chunks of yardage and putting up points aplenty, but the "tush push" (which has even inspired a spontaneous song) has become their hallmark since they began regularly employing it last season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts more often than not picks up the necessary yards, spurring the Eagles faithful into a frenzy when they see the now-infamous play.

Who benefits from the 'tush push'?

The Eagles, of course. When executed properly, it has prevented them from giving the ball back to their opponent by either punting or failing to convert on fourth down, while also keeping drives alive or finishing them off altogether with a touchdown.

While other teams have employed the "tush push," it's most closely associated with the Eagles because of the success they've had with it.

Why is it controversial?

Not everyone is on board with the notion that players can push their teammate for extra yardage. Typically, a quarterback has to follow his blockers to sneak for the little yardage needed, as opposed to getting pushed from behind. The debate over its merit has only intensified as the season has progressed.

“Listen, ban it. I really, at this point, I don’t care,” Eagles center Jason Kelce said during the Dec. 6 episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “I’m over the discussion about it.”

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is OK with banning the "tush push." Simon Bruty / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

“We were really good at running the quarterback sneak before we did the push,” he continued.

“I don’t think that it’s a necessary part for it. It certainly helps, there’s no question about it. I don’t have the energy to care about whether it gets banned or not. We’re going to run it right now because we’re good at it and it’s effective. And whatever they do next season, we’ll figure out a way to do something at a high level and make it effective.”

Will the 'tush push' be banned?

That’s the $64,000 question. A recent report stated that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to ban it, but no action has yet been taken. If a ban does take effect, it will not happen this season, as rule changes will be implemented in the offseason. But pundits and fans alike agree that this will be a topic of discussion when that time comes.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will most likely have to address the future of the "tush push." Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

What do critics of the 'tush push' have to say about it?

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy openly expressed his desire to outlaw the play this past March, saying, “I raised this issue with the league regarding potential rule changes.”

He’s hardly alone.

“I would personally like to see it eliminated,” then-Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said earlier this season.

Jalen Hurts, who gets the yardage when he's pushed ahead, can also throw the ball. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

“Not just because they run it better than anybody — although they do run it better than anybody — but I don’t think that’s a football play. I think that’s a nice rugby play, and not what we’re looking for in football. But until it’s outlawed, we’ll prepare for it and get ready to do our best to stop it.”

What do supporters have to say about it?

While many people oppose it, there are those who are, ahem, pushing to keep it around. Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler is among those who think it highlights the fundamentals of the game.

Jalen Hurts plunges in for the score with a little shove from his teammates in a home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Andy Lewis / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“It’s football, right?” he said Dec. 5 on Peacock’s “Brother From Another.” “What is football? Football is you got to go that way, they have to go this way, and so if we get guys behind each other and we’re pushing our bodies into you, through you, past you, then that’s what football is.

“At a fundamental level, we got to go that way. How do we do that? We got to block the guys in front of us. OK, boom, let’s do that. Also, hey, you get some help. When I’m a running back and I have someone behind me, pushing me as we get the pile going, it’s one of the best feelings because you feel like you’re all connected and you feel like, ‘Hey, we’re imposing our will on somebody and they can’t stop us’ and we fall forward.’”