After her withdrawal from the team and individual all-around finals at the Tokyo Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles has been receiving a lot of public support from fans, celebrities, former Olympians and more. But she may just have gotten the most important message of all: one from the man who claims her heart.

Biles' boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, shared his thoughts on Instagram Thursday night for the first time since the talented gymnast announced she would be stepping back to focus on her mental health.

Simones Biles and Jonathan Owens. @jowens_3 / Instagram

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," the 26-year-old Houston Texans safety began his touching post. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB."

Owens accompanied the sweet caption with a photo gallery, featuring some cute snaps of the couple together as well as some gorgeous portraits of the 25-year-old gymnast.

He continued: "You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby."

Owens ended his post with two hearts and his initials: J.O.

The pair have been together since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, after meeting one another on Instagram.

"He would say I slid into his DMs," Biles told the Wall Street Journal Magazine in earlier this month. "I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

The magazine reported the pair were flirting and Facetiming for a few weeks, but it was Biles' sister Adria who grabbed her phone during a conversation and asked him to join a family trip to a lake house.

And the rest is history.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Tokyo Olympics, friends, family and loved ones aren't able to be there with the athletes. So for now, this sweet sentimental post will have to make up for the thousands of miles between them.