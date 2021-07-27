Kerri Strug shares her support for Simone Biles and rest of USA gymnasts

Few people will ever know what it's like to perform under pressure at the Olympics as a member of the U.S. women's gymnastics team, but Kerri Strug does.

The two-time Olympian has tweeted her support for Simone Biles, who withdrew from the team competition on Tuesday, citing her mental health.

Sending love to you @Simone_Biles 🐐❤️-Team UNITED States of America 🇺🇸 — Kerri Strug (@kerristrug96) July 27, 2021

"Sending love to you @Simone_Biles," Strug, 43, wrote, along with a goat emoji and a heart, representing the fact that Biles is known as the GOAT, or the greatest of all time.

During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Strug famously broke her ankle on the vault. She performed her second vault injured, stuck the landing and helped Team USA clinch its first-ever team gold medal in women's gymnastics.

"Kerri Strug played through the pain and won gold. Simone Biles knew her limits, accepted them and was still there to cheer on her teammates. They're both iconic, and they should be celebrated accordingly," one person wrote on Twitter.

"In 1996 we put the gold over the health of Kerri Strug. In 2021 put the health of #Simone Biles over the gold. That’s what progress looks like, not a march toward supremacy at all costs. I’m proud of our silver medalist team of first-time Olympians! Go Suni, Grace and Jordan!" another added on Twitter.

While Strug was full of praise for Biles, she also gave a shoutout to the entire women's team, who rallied to win the silver medal, coming 3.432 points behind the Russian Olympic Committee. Britain won the bronze medal.

"Congrats #teamusa," Strug wrote. "Great respect for all your hard work and support for each other. We are proud of you!"

