Simone Biles snuggles up to NFL player Jonathan Owens in new pictures

It looks like Simone Biles has really flipped over the new man in her life.

On Sunday, the gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast hopped on Instagram to share photos of herself with NFL player Jonathan Owens. In the first photo, Biles gives Owens a big smooch while sitting on his lap. In the second shot, the two smile directly into the camera.

“good food better company,” she captioned the pictures.

Biles, 23, and Owens, 25, appeared to have gone public with their romance back in August with another pair of photos in an Instagram post.

"it’s just us," she wrote, alongside a pair of snaps of herself with Owens.

Since then, Biles has shared plenty of pictures with the safety for the Houstan Texans.

Over the summer, the Olympian revealed she and ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. had split up in March after nearly three years together.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," she told Vogue about the breakup. "But it was for the best.”

While she may have conquered the athletic world, romance has been a different experience for Biles. In 2017, she talked about how her dating life had never necessarily been a priority for her.

"I have never had a boyfriend in my life," she told "Entertainment Tonight." "At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date."