Simone Biles reveals what she and Jonathan Owens fight 'all the time' about

Simone Biles isn't only the most decorated American gymnast of all time — she's also a great defender of the sport, even to boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist — who this week won a record-breaking seventh U.S. Gymnastics title — opened up to E! News about her relationship with her NFL player beau.

Turns out, as lovey-dovey as the couple are, they still argue. And what else would a pair of athletes bicker about but sports?

"He's actually the hardest-working athlete I know," Biles, 24, gushed of Owens, 25.

"But we definitely get in fights all the time about which sport is harder, and it just makes us really angry so we try not to talk about it," she dished. "We're always supporting each other. But then at the end of the day we're still people."

I got so much respect for gymnast man, true athletes no doubt 👏🏽 — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) June 7, 2021

Biles, who's currently training to compete in the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, added that she and Owens "bond on a crazy level," and share a similar sense of humor.

"We can just relax and it's just really nice to have that," she said.

Just this week, Owens, who plays for the NFL's Houston Texans, shared how awestruck he was after watching Biles compete for the first time in person at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

"What an amazing experience. First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint," Owens captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Biles.

"It's so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that!! I'm so proud of you my lil champ," he continued, adding, "Trials up next and you already know I'm there!! Love you baby."

