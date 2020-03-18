Savannah Guthrie anchors TODAY from her home in 'abundance of caution'

Savannah Guthrie joined much of the country in working from home on Wednesday.

She co-anchored TODAY from her basement for precautionary reasons after feeling a little under the weather.

Savannah Guthrie joined co-anchor Hoda Kotb on Wednesday from her basement for precautionary reasons. TODAY

"Here's what happened: I wasn't feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren't we?" she said on TODAY. "So in an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance the CDC is asking of all of us right now, we followed the advice of NBC's medical team.

"And so here I am, I'm working from home as we speak, and we're still together. And we're gonna get this show on the air, and we have a lot of information we want to get to our viewers this morning."

Savannah joins Al Roker and Craig Melvin in working from home out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the news that a staffer for the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Al brought the weather forecast to TODAY from his kitchen Tuesday and Wednesday, while Craig savored the time with his wife and two children as he stays home for precautionary reasons.

At one point during the first hour on Wednesday, Savannah and Al joined Hoda on the screen, with two of them broadcasting from their homes.

"This show's been around a long time. ... but never has this happened before." @savannahguthrie and @alroker discuss what it's been like working from home while @hodakotb holds down the fort in Studio 1A pic.twitter.com/uhCdmAVp4Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 18, 2020

"This show's been around a long time, 60-something years, but never has this happened before," Savannah said.

Savannah also shared some behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram that show her husband, Mike Feldman, also has been put to work.

"Live... from my basement... this is TODAY,'' she wrote. "Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!!"

Co-anchor Hoda Kotb was side by side with Savannah on everyone's television screen, but not in Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center.

"Things look a little different, I feel a little lonely here," Hoda said. "I'm missing my partner in crime, she's usually 6 feet away here."

"Well now we're really socially distancing, aren't we Hoda?" Savannah joked.

Savannah had given everyone a heads-up by announcing in an Instagram post Tuesday night that she would be co-anchoring TODAY from her basement.

"In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose," she said in part. "I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us."

There were about 6,200 cases of coronavirus and 111 deaths across all 50 states as of Tuesday, while the global number of cases neared 200,000, according to NBC News.