How Al and Craig are finding ways to smile during self-quarantine

Craig Melvin and Al Roker are trying to look at the bright side during their time away in self-quarantine after having contact with an employee of the 3rd hour of TODAY who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"That's been actually the silver lining in all of this — I've been able to spend a lot of time with the family over the past few days,'' Craig said while checking in with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb via video chat from home on TODAY Tuesday.

"The kids aren't going to know what to do with themselves when they have to go back to school and we have to go back to work."

Craig and Al said they both feel great and have no symptoms as they remain at home with their families out of an abundance of caution.

Craig and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, have been serving as home instructors for their children, Del, 6, and Sibby, 3, while they are home from school.

"I will say this — and I've always appreciated teachers in this country — I have never appreciated teachers more than I do right now because we have been spending the better part of our days teaching our kids,'' Craig said.

Lindsey has come up a full lesson plan for the kids, with Craig focusing on a specific area.

"Recess is my specialty,'' he said.

Sibby and Del also made a quick appearance to say hello to the TODAY family and let them know how their schooling is coming along.

"I'm playing video games," Del said.

"Now the truth comes out," Savannah said.

Al has still been able to do the weather on TODAY from his kitchen with a makeshift home setup, and he said he has been exercising on his Peloton.

His family also had a special call from Hoda and her daughters that brightened their day on Monday.

"By the way, one of the highlights of yesterday, Hoda, Haley and Hope FaceTimed me and it just put a smile on all our faces,'' Al said.