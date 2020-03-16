Sign up for our newsletter

An employee of the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News learned overnight.

Craig Melvin and Al Roker took the morning off from TODAY on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Both are fine right now, they feel good, but caution is the order of the day,'' Savannah Guthrie said on TODAY Monday about her co-hosts.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said in a statement that the staff member was experiencing "mild symptoms" and receiving treatment.

"We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,'' Oppenheim said.

A TODAY employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC has learned. Alamy Stock Photo

NBC is identifying employees who were in close proximity to the affected staffer and is in the process of asking them to self-isolate.

The company is "taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A,'' Oppenheim said, referring to the studio where TODAY is produced.

All members of the 3rd hour of TODAY editorial team were asked to work from home on Monday while NBC completed the social mapping exercise.