Al Roker brings the weather to TODAY live from his kitchen during self-isolation

Al Roker did the weather from his own neck of the woods Tuesday on TODAY.

Having to stay at home for precautionary reasons after being exposed to a co-worker with coronavirus wasn't going to stop Al from doing what he does best. He let people know what was happening in the weather across the country without a hitch using an iPad in his kitchen.

No TODAY studio, no problem: Al did the weather from his kitchen after self-isolating due to being exposed to a co-worker with coronavirus. TODAY

"I didn't have to commute in, so I did sleep in,'' Al joked. "We've kind of jury-rigged this system, so I've got all I need."

He made sure to note that none of his NBC News co-workers were present at his home as he self-isolates for 15 days.

Savannah Guthrie also wondered just how casual Al was dressing for the report from his kitchen.

"Yes, I'm wearing pants for God's sakes!" Al said. "But they're stretchy pants."

Al gave everyone a heads-up on Monday in an Instagram video about his at-home arrangement.

"Our crack #techsupport team at @nbcnews #fieldtransmission has my tech outfitted so I will be broadcasting from the Roker/Roberts #kitchen tomorrow am on @todayshow and @3rdhourtoday," Al wrote in the caption.

He also thanked his NBC colleagues for helping him be able to deliver the weather from his kitchen.

"Part of the team getting yours truly on the air with @todayshow weather @3rdhourtoday,'' Al wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to Don Tshounikas in his home, @kathrynprociv is in @30rockefellerplaza and @brianvanaken at home. I am on my iPad so NO @nbcnews crew is with me as I hang at home out of an abundance of caution following a brief interaction with one of our producers who tested positive."

Al and co-host Craig Melvin have stayed home from TODAY for precautionary reasons after an employee of the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday night.

"I hate to use social distancing, I think physical distancing,'' Al said in his Instagram video. "I think socially, we want to connect more than ever. To that end, I will see you tomorrow morning, live on the TODAY show. We'll be coming to you live from my kitchen, but we'll see you then. Everybody's fine here at the Roker household, and we'll check in then.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the first responders, all the health care professionals who are putting it on the line, taking care of folks who have the coronavirus. And of course all those affected personally, we say our thoughts and prayers are with you as well."

Al also shared photos on Instagram of him spending a few minutes outside in New York City on Monday with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son, Nick, during their 15-day isolation.

"Out for a quick breath of fresh air with Nick and @debrobertsabc and back inside,'' Al wrote. "You may have heard, one our @3rdhourtoday producers tested positive for #covid_19 so we’re #selfisolating for #15days since last contact with family. No symptoms. Thoughts and prayers for those suffering, #healthcareprofessionals and #firstresponders."