March 19, 2019, 6:02 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise visit to New Zealand House in London on Tuesday to express their condolences in the wake of the mass shootings last week in which 50 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch.

The royal couple were dressed somberly as they arrived to New Zealand House to pay their respects on behalf of the royal family.

Harry and the former Meghan Markle made the appearance at the request of Queen Elizabeth II because they were the most recent royals to visit New Zealand, according to London's Daily Mail. Their journey to New Zealand came during a trip across four countries last fall.

They signed the book of condolence and laid down bouquets of flowers for those killed in Christchurch on March 15, when a gunman opened fire at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre during Friday prayers.

Prince Harry and Meghan made a surprise visit to the New Zealand House in London. The building is the home of New Zealand's High Commission. Henry Nicholls / Reuters

"Our deepest condolences. We are with you,'' the couple wrote in the book, according to a photo tweeted by Kensington Palace.

They signed the message with "Arohanui," which means "with deep affection" in Maori, the language of the indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand.

The visit was not scheduled, as the pregnant Meghan is expected to be out of the public eye in the coming weeks as she gets set for the birth of the couple's first child in about a month.

Their tribute came after thousands visited the site of the shootings over the weekend to memorialize the victims.

Tuesday's somber occasion was in stark contrast to Harry and Meghan's joyous, whirlwind tour of New Zealand during a 16-day trip in October. They also visited Australia, Tonga and Fiji.

On the final day of their visit to New Zealand, the duchess wore an elaborate, traditional cape as part of a formal powhiri, a Maori welcoming ceremony, while Harry also wore a traditional Maori cloak.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore traditional Maori cloaks called korowai during a visit to Te Papaiouru, Ohinemutu, in Rotorua, before a lunch in honor of Harry and Meghan during their tour of New Zealand in October. Dominic Lipinski / PA Images via Getty Images

Harry and Meghan also visited Australia, Fiji, and Tonga during their 16-day tour. Samir Hussein / Pool via WireImage

The October trip also came shortly after it was revealed that the duchess was pregnant, and offered the first glimpse of her baby bump.