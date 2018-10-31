Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

That’s a wrap! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just finished their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks for the royal newlyweds — and for fans of the former Meghan Markle's royal style. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has worn so many spectacular outfits throughout the trip that it’s been hard to keep track, from casual sundresses to showstopping evening looks.

On her final day in New Zealand, the duchess chose a simple, navy dress for a luncheon in Rotorua. She wore an elaborate, traditional cape as part of a formal powhiri, a Maori welcoming ceremony.

The duchess wore a traditional cape during a formal Maori welcoming ceremony, called a powhiri, in New Zealand. Samir Hussein / WireImage

In keeping with the blue theme, she changed into a navy skirt with flashes of a lighter blue visible beneath the pleats as she and Prince Harry visited the Rotorua Public Gardens.

The duchess wore a matching blue pleated skirt and top on her last day in New Zealand. Reuters

She wore a coordinating navy top and pumps as she greeted well wishers.

She greeted well wishers on the final day of the royal couple's tour. AP

The duchess, who swept her hair up in her trademark, messy bun, had some sweet encounters with her youngest fans.

The duchess hugged one of her youngest fans. Reuters

She definitely finished out the trip in style!

See her best royal tour looks:

What an entrance! She kicked off the royal tour in a crisp, white dress and light trench coat at Australia's Sydney Opera House.

She layered with a trench for a sleek look at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Reuters

Later that day, she changed into a muted, olive green shirtdress as she attended an afternoon reception in Sydney.

Later that day, she changed into a chic shirtdress in Sydney. Reuters

The duchess arrived in style at Australia’s Dubbo Airport sporting a gray blazer, skinny jeans and black ankle boots. A sleek ponytail completed the effortless look.

The duchess loves a chic blazer, as she proved at Australia’s Dubbo Airport. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The next day in Melbourne, she chose a navy blue dress with matching pumps.

The navy dress was a signature look for the duchess, as seen here in Melbourne. Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

At one point, she added her go-to trench coat and an adorable pasta necklace made by one of her youngest fans. Leave it to the duchess to totally pull off pasta jewelry!

Who knew a pasta necklace could look so chic? Scott Barbour / Getty Images

Her trusty trench coat made another appearance on Melbourne Beach, though she switched into black flats as she walked along the sand.

She switched to Rothy's flats for a walk on the beach in Melbourne. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Her next beach look was more casual. She sported a striped maxi dress as she visited Australia’s famous Bondi Beach.

The duchess changed into a casual maxi dress for a visit to Australia's famous Bondi Beach. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She went for a fun, color-dipped dress as she visited a girls’ high school in Sydney.

The Duchess of Sussex visits Macarthur Girls High School in a color-blocked dress Samir Hussein / WireImage

The next day in Sydney, it was back to a white blazer, this time paired with black skinny jeans and quirky sunglasses.

Another chic blazer and skinny jean combo from the duchess in Sydney! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Later that day, she changed into a subdued, black dress with a matching fascinator as she attended the opening of the extension of the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney’s Hyde Park.

She wore a subdued black dress as she attended the official opening of the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

The duchess’s blazer game was strong throughout the royal tour. At a reception in Sydney, she sported this fun, menswear-inspired look, paired with what looks like one of her favorite crossbody bags. The bag is from the Australian label Oroton, so it makes sense that the duchess would wear it to honor her Australian hosts.

The duchess kept things casual at this reception in Sydney. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The next day, the duchess stepped out in a lovely, linen sundress from American label Reformation.

The duchess look gorgeous in this easy, breezy sundress. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The duchess switched to a more traditional royal look as she attended an official welcome ceremony in Fiji.

She looked stunning in the crisp, white dress and fascinator in Fiji. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Later that day, she pulled out all the stops with this stunning, blue cape dress, which she wore to a state dinner in Fiji. She may have been honoring her hosts with the dress’s hue, which matches part of Fiji’s flag.

The duchess was spotted cradling her baby bump at a state dinner in Fiji. Samir Hussein / WireImage

She wore a whimsical, floral dress with a pompom waist tie as she attended a morning tea reception and accessorized with a traditional, floral neckpiece.

So festive for a tea reception in Fiji! Samir Hussein / WireImage

The duchess wore this vibrant red dress as she arrived in Tonga. She made the tiniest (and totally relatable!) style faux pas when she forgot to snip off the price tag — but she looked stunning!

Looking stunning in Tonga! Karwai Tang / WireImage

She wore this gorgeous white dress for a private audience with the king and queen of Tonga.

The duchess is fond of crisp, white ensembles. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Her baby bump was visible beneath this short-sleeved, turquoise dress, which she wore in Fiji.

The duchess chose a short-sleeved dress to attend the unveiling of the Labalaba Statue on Oct. 25 in Nadi, Fiji. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The next day in Tonga, she stepped out in a striking blue shirtdress with a belted waist.

She looked stunning in the bright, royal blue dress. Samir Hussein / WireImage

That evening, she turned heads in this incredible, bird-themed Oscar de la Renta dress. She wore the gorgeous gown as she attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney.

Is this her most incredible look yet? James D. Morgan / Getty Images

She wore a maroon top with a peplum detail at the waist as she watched the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games in Sydney.

The duchess sported a maroon jacket and skinny jeans at the Wheelchair Basketball final of the Invictus Games. Samir Hussein / WireImage

She sported an olive green, sleeveless dress as she gave a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

The duchess gave a speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Then it was back to another stunning dress; this time a black gown with capped sleeves as she met with New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.

The duchess also wore this tea-length dress as she gave a powerful speech on feminism. Getty Images

When she arrived at Wellington airport, royal style watchers noticed she was wearing one of her most affordable looks yet: a $56 black maternity dress from Asos layered with one of her go-to trenches.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Wellington airport on Oct. 28 in Wellington, New Zealand. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The duchess was able to relax in casual sneakers and a sporty jacket as she and Prince Harry toured New Zealand's Abel Tasman National Park.

She had a rare opportunity to dress casually near the end of the trip at New Zealand's Abel Tasman National Park. Samir Hussein / WireImage

She changed into a white tuxedo dress for her next event in New Zealand, and made full use of the outfit’s comfortable pockets.

The duchess wore a white tuxedo dress with pockets. Samir Hussein / WireImage

She sported yet another stunning jacket — a draped coat with a wide, shawl collar — as she visited a cafe in New Zealand.

She sported a gray coat with a shawl collar. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Then she was back to her signature white dress with a trench coat, this time cradling her baby bump.

The duchess cradled her baby bump as she returned to her signature pairing of a white dress with a classic khaki trench. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The next day, she stepped out in wellies and a casual blazer as she dedicated a natural area to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

The duchess was ready for the outdoors in this casual outfit at the Commonwealth Canopy. Karwai Tang / WireImage

On the final day of her royal tour, she sported a trademark, blue dress with an asymmetrical hem.

The duchess wore a trademark, asymmetrical blue dress for one of her final events in New Zealand. Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

Her tour was a triumph all around!