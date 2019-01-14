Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Lindsay Lowe

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, just revealed some new details about her due date, and it sounds like there are just another few months to go before the arrival of the royal baby (or babies, as some are speculating).

The former Meghan Markle was chatting with well-wishers during a Monday morning visit to Birkenhead, England, when she let a few important details about the royal baby slip, according to ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship.

Ship noted that the duchess told a woman in the crowd that she is 6 months pregnant with an April due date.

And according to another royal expert, Emily Nash, the duchess said she is due near the end of April or the beginning of May.

The duchess also chatted with another expecting mother, Angel, and said she doesn't know whether she and Prince Harry will welcome a boy or a girl, but that they will be "thrilled with the outcome" either way.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the duchess’s exact due date, beyond saying that she is expecting a baby “in the spring of 2019.”

The duchess glowed during her latest official royal appearance. She wore a gorgeous purple dress from Babaton by Aritzia along with a statement red coat by Sentaler and matching pumps. Her vibrant outfit was a welcome splash of color during these cold winter days and a look reminiscent of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Some eagle-eyed royal style fans noticed that the coat was a royal repeat, of sorts. The duchess wore the same coat, but in camel, back in December 2017.

The royal mom-to-be looks as stunning as ever as her due date draws nearer!