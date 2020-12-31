Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch website with call 'to build a better world'

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have continued the rollout of their multimedia organization with a hopeful message for the new year on their newly launched website for Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rolled out the Archewell site Thursday as a one-stop destination for their nonprofit foundation, their new podcast on Spotify and their collaboration with Netflix.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry have rolled out their new website for their Archewell organization. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The homepage of the site features "a letter for 2021" in which Harry references his mother, the late Princess Diana, who was dedicated to charitable works like fighting the use of landmines, protecting animals and working with the homeless and addicts. The former Meghan Markle also references the royal couple's 1-year-old son, Archie, who made an adorable appearance on their special holiday podcast this week.

"I am my mother’s son," the message reads. "And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell.

"We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike.

"In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time."

The website also sums up Archewell as an organization that "drives systemic cultural change across all communities."

A tragic year across the world amid the pandemic has also been a year of historic change for Harry and Meghan. They are coming up on the anniversary of their stunning announcement in January that they would "step back" from their duties as senior members of the British royal family.

Following the split, they temporarily moved to Canada before eventually relocating to their new home in California.

They have also steadily rolled out the components of Archewell, beginning with the announcement of their nonprofit foundation in April.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' — the Greek word meaning 'source of action,'" they said in a statement at the time. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

That was followed in September by the announcement of their multiyear Netflix deal, in which they will produce content for the streaming service, including scripted series, documentaries, docuseries, features and children’s programming.

This month they announced the creation of their Archewell Audio podcast on Spotify, with the first full series debuting in 2021. They released their first podcast earlier this week with a hopeful message for the new year after a tragic 2020 across the world.

"From us, I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins," Meghan said on the podcast.

"Love always wins," Harry said.