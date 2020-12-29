Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declare 'love wins' in new holiday podcast

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ending a turbulent year across the world with a message of hope.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle released a special holiday podcast on Spotify Tuesday in which they honored the health care workers who have been on the front lines during the pandemic, as well as those who have suffered unimaginable loss.

They also had an uplifting message as people hope for better days in 2021.

"From us, I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins," Meghan said on the podcast.

"Love always wins," Harry said.

The royal couple thanked front-line service workers and health care workers for their sacrifices in a year when 81 million cases of coronavirus have been reported and more than 1.7 million deaths worldwide from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"As we all know, it’s been a year," Harry said. "And we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

"And at the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss," Meghan said. "Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

The duke and duchess shared a collection of stories with a host of guests on the show, including performing legend Elton John, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, tennis star Naomi Osaka and late-night host James Corden.

"As we come to the end of this year and look to the future, let's hold onto the lessons we’ve learned about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are, even when they’re physically impossible," Harry said.

"We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us, people that we admire, and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020."

This year was also one of radical change for Harry and Meghan, as they announced the historic decision in January to "step back" from their duties as senior members of the British royal family and temporarily moved to Canada.

After they wrapped up their final events as senior royals in March, they announced the creation of a nonprofit endeavor named Archewell and relocated to their new home in the duchess's native state of California. They have been doing charity work in recent months while raising their 1-year-old son, Archie, who showed how much he's grown in the Christmas card the family released this month.

Archie even makes a cute appearance at the end of the new podcast after his parents tell him he can speak into the microphone.

"Archie, is it fun?" Meghan asked.

"Fun?" Archie said.

"Fun!" Meghan said.

Harry then has his son get everyone ready for Friday's big holiday.

"After me," he said. "Ready? Happy ..."

"Happy," Archie repeated.

"New," the duke and duchess said.

"New...Year," Archie said.

"Yay!" Meghan replied.

"Boom," Harry said before laughing.

The royal couple, who announced the creation of their Archewell Audio podcast with Spotify earlier this month, also shared a song on the podcast that has resonated with them this year.

"'This Little Light of Mine' played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church," Meghan said. "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.'''

"The message of this song is one we hold so dearly," Harry said. "It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place."