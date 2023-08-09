Why are residents evacuating Maui? What to know about the Hawaii fires

Emergency authorities are combatting wildfires engulfing Maui and other counties in Hawaii, which have prompted evacuations and led to power outages and rescue situations.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Dora, which has been passing the south of the islands of Hawaii, has caused some of the strong winds and "dangerous fire conditions" since Aug. 8. As of Aug. 9, the hurricane was located 800 miles from Honolulu, according to an update from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Here's what to know about the fires in Hawaii.

Residents in some Hawaiian counties are forced to evacuate

In an update provided to NBC News the morning of Aug. 9, fire officials issued a “proactive evacuation” for residents of Holopuni and Pulehu roads in Kula, subdivisions north and south of Lipoa Parkway down to Maui Meadows and Ohukai subdivision in Kihei.

As of the evening of Aug. 8, Maui County officials announced that “multiple structures” had burned and evacuations had begun amid fires in the Upcountry and Lahaina areas. The Maui County Emergency Operating Center said it is "fully activated"and working with with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency for state and federal resources.

Fire and smoke fill the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Zeke Kalua / AP

On the west side of Maui County, evacuations were in place at Lahainaluna Road, Hale Mahaolu, Kelawea Mauka and Lahaina Bypass, the notice said.

After power lines were cleared, according to Maui officials, Honoapiilani Highway from Hōkiokio Place to Lahaina Bypass reopened that evening for residents to access Lahaina. In Upcountry, evacuations were active in a subdivision including Kulalani Drive and Kulalani Circle.

A fire just after midnight on Aug. 8 in Upcountry led to evacuations for residents in the Kula 200 and Hanamu Road areas, Maui officials said. By the afternoon, the area fire reached about 1,000 acres, authorities noted.

What's causing the fires in Hawaii?

The National Weather Service shared the morning of Aug. 9, that Hurricane Dora is to blame for "dangerous fire conditions" and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Weather officials advised residents to secure their property and expect power outages and "difficult travel."

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning the morning of Aug. 9, warning of impending critical fire conditions. The strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures will likely contribute to "extreme fire behavior."

The winds are expected to bring 35 mph gusts as temperatures climb to 107 degrees, according to the NWS.

"Any fires that will develop will likely spread rapidly," the warning advised.

Hawaii issues emergency proclamation

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, acting on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, issued an emergency proclamation in relation to the wildfires, which were sparked by Hurricane Dora, hitting south of the islands.

“We are closely following the wildfires caused by the strong winds of Hurricane Dora,” Luke said. “The safety of our residents is paramount, and this emergency proclamation will activate the Hawaii National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities.”

The emergency proclamation activates the National Guard and authorizes the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the Administrator of Emergency Management, she said, and the order also grants the expenditure of state general revenue funds for relief efforts.

Has anyone died in the Hawaii wildfires?

As of early Aug. 9, officials were not aware of any casualties, the Associated Press reported.

However, in a statement later that day, Green said he anticipates some deaths as a result of the wildfires.

“Heroic efforts by first responders have prevented many casualties from occurring, but some loss of life is expected,” he said in the statement. He went on to call the fires a “terrible disaster” that have “spread widely” due to the winds from Hurrican Dora and underlying drought conditions.

Green said “hundreds of local families” have been displaced and that he plans to submit a request for a presidential disaster declaration in the next 48 hours.

911 is not available as of Wednesday morning

As wildfires continue to burn and evacuations are activated, residents in West Maui are unable to call 911, as of the morning of Aug. 9, officials warned.

Instead, residents were advised to call the Lahaina Police Department directly at (808) 661-4441 for any emergencies.

US Coast Guard rescues 12 people from water

An aircrew and small boat crew for the United States Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific were deployed to Maui's Front Street Beach and Lahaina Small Boat Harbor "in the response effort to the fires," the USCG Hawaii Pacific tweeted late at night on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

In an update about three hours later, Coast Guard officials tweeted that a 45-foot response boat medium crew had rescued 12 people from the water off Lahaina.

When will the fires in Hawaii improve?

According to an update from the National Weather Service on Aug. 9, the strong pressure gradient between Hurricane Dora and southern Hawaii will continue Wednesday.

As the hurricane travels westward away from the islands, conditions should weaken by Thursday, the update continued.

Schools canceled Aug. 9

The Hawaii State Department of Education announced Aug. 9 that all Maui public schools, aside from Hāna High & Elementary in East Maui, were canceled Wednesday due to the ongoing fires and evacuations.

Here’s a full list of school closures:

West Maui

Lahainaluna High

Lahaina Intermediate

Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Upcountry Maui

​King Kekaulike High

Kalama ​I​ntermediate

Haiku Elementary

Kula Elementary

Makawao Elementary

Paia Elementary

Pukalani Elementary

​Central Maui

Maui High (currently being used as evacuation shelter)

Baldwin High

Maui Waena ​Intermediate

Iao Int​ermediate

Kahului Elementary

Lihikai Elementary

Pomaika‘i Elementary

Pu‘u Kukui​ Elementary

Waihe‘e Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

South Maui

Kūlanihāko‘i High

Lokelani Intermediate

Kihei Elementary

Kamali‘i Elementary